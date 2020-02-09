INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final (2:26) on Saturday night, including a 3-point win. The short-handed pelicans from New Orleans defeated the Indiana Pacers (124-117).

Although goal scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were not among the best, the Pelicans (22-31) led much of the game before catching up late and losing the Pacers (31-22) for the fifth consecutive time.

Holiday’s 3-pointer with 2:26 rest broke a 108-point tie. He hit a fadeaway jumper for the 113-110 and another 3-pointer for the 118-110 with a 45 second lead.

Reserve JJ Redick added 23 points for the pelicans.

Ingram (right ankle sprain) and Williamson (left ankle sprain) scored an average of 44.7 points, but the Pelicans led 12 points in the second quarter, while Redick scored 19 points before half-time. An increase in late pacers reduced the deficit during the break to 60-55.

Jeremy Lamb led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. Warren scored 22.

Long-time college basketball coaches Bob Knight from Indiana and Gene Keady from Purdue received memory jerseys at half-time. The day before, they both attended the Boilermakers Hoosiers game in Bloomington, where Knight returned to Assembly Hall for the first time in two decades. They faced each other 41 times, with three-time national champion Knight number one and Keady number two on the Big Ten career winner list.

The last time these teams met in December, she made league history with three brothers, Pelicans ‘Jrue Holiday and Pacers’ Aaron and Justin Holiday, who share the same place. Reunited tonight, Justin scored seven points and Aaron two.

Pelicans: Have been 4: 4 in games with Williamson since their pro debut on January 22nd.… Redick scored 13 points in the second quarter.

Pacers: Two-time all-star guard Victor Oladipo, who has played five games since his season debut on January 29 as a reserve with minute-by-minute surveillance, received a free quad injury last spring as part of his one-season recovery , … Lamb scored 12 points in the first quarter.

Pelicans: hosts Portland on Tuesday.

Pacers: hosts Brooklyn on Monday.

