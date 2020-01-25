Holiday announced for some schools in the UAE - News

advertisement

Classes will resume on Monday.



Some Indian schools in the UAE have announced Sunday as a public holiday for the 71st Indian Republic Day.

The Indian High School in Dubai has canceled the lessons, but will hold a party in honor of the day.

The consul general of the Indian consulate in Dubai is the main guest of the event and more than 2,000 students are expected.

The New Indian Model School in Sharjah has also issued a public holiday for Sunday. “This is to let you know that Sunday, January 26 will be a public holiday because of the Indian Republic Day. However, the office will work from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The classes will resume Monday,” the school wrote. .

But one school canceled the vacation to compensate for the lost time during the recent heavy rainfall in the country.

The GEMS Our Own Indian School said in a circular: “Please note that January 26 will be a normal working day for the school to compensate for the academic time lost due to bad weather. There will be special meetings on this day and all students are encouraged to wear white Indian clothing. Please note that all students will be scattered by the transport from 1.45 pm and that the school hours are from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm. “

