There is a large Hindu population in West London, also near Neasden’s BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

With an estimated 400,000 Hindus living in London, it’s no surprise that Holi Festival made it to the capital. London’s Hindu population lives mostly in West London – particularly in the Harrow and Brent boroughs – but Holi events take place everywhere. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Holi Festival?

Picture: Shutterstock

The Holi Festival traditionally marks the beginning of spring in India and the triumph of good over evil and is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country. It is also known as the “Festival of Colors” and “Festival of Love” and is celebrated night and day. The name and origin of the festival lie in the legend of Holika and Prahlad.

How is the Holi Festival celebrated?

Traditional Holi celebrations in Rajasthan, India. Photo: Shutterstock

The first evening is known as Holika Dahan (although the names are different in different regions). After sunset, a campfire is lit, symbolizing good over evil, and Holika’s action, which Prahlad leads into the fire. People gather to sing and dance, and campfires are often decorated with holika pictures.

This is followed by the day of Holi or Rangwali Holi, when people take to the streets to throw colored powder and spray colored water on top of each other – the picture that many non-Hindus think of when the festival is mentioned. It’s a day of fun and amusement when traditional social barriers are broken down – children are allowed to throw colored powder on their elders and vice versa. Traditional sweets are distributed to family members and friends, and adult drinks are made with bhang, an edible form of cannabis.

Who is celebrating the Holi Festival?

Holi festival celebrations in Nepal. Picture: Shutterstock

Holi is a Hindu religious festival that has its origins in India, but is also widely celebrated in other parts of South Asia, including Nepal and Pakistan, and by Hindus around the world.

When is Holi Festival 2020?

This year’s Holi Festival will take place from March 9-10, 2020. The annual date depends on the lunar cycle. Holi starts on the evening of Purnima or on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Falgun in Phalguna (which takes place in February – March in the Gregorian calendar).

It will be celebrated on March 28 and 29, 2021.

Holi celebrations outside of India

The Color Run includes some aspects of the Holi Festival

In recent years, the Holi Festival has been increasingly celebrated outside of India, including in the western world – although not all events remain true to the festival’s cultural and religious significance. There have been allegations of cultural appropriation against events here in Britain that were inspired by Holi traditions without fully recognizing their roots.

Such events include, but are not limited to, experiences in which colored dyes are thrown over the participants, such as The Color Run and Color Obstacle Rush. The first mentions Holi as “inspiration”, something that some who celebrate Holi consider “more offensive” than not to mention it when the Holi event does not pay homage beyond the aesthetic appeal.

The Holi Festival of Colors in London does not appear to take place in 2020. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Conversely, there is an argument that such events enable those who grew up in India but no longer live there to celebrate Holi or at least part of it here in the UK and to introduce their children to it. And there are people who claim that it is no different than when non-Christians exchange Christmas gifts or Easter eggs.

If you do not want the Holi Festival to be valued appropriately but rather, you should look for events organized by or rooted in members of the Hindu community. The general ethos of the festival is inclusion and participation, so non-Hindus are usually welcome.

Holi Festival events in London this year

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is holding a holi bonfire

For Hindus in London who want to celebrate Holi, or for those who want to learn more about the festival, here are the best Holi events in London this year.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – also known as the Neasden Temple – hosts a holi bonfire on the evening of March 9th. Take a closer look at the temple.

Mangalam, a Hindu cultural and religious group, is organizing Managalam Holi Mahotsav, a family-friendly Holi Festival event in Feltham. The main focus is on Indian culture, with food, live DJs and of course the opportunity to get involved in the play of colors.

Dishoom usually hosts a holi event. Watch this room.

Chef Niku – a Nikitesh Jaiswal company that grew up in Nagpur, India – runs a Holi Festival Supper Club at The Little Yellow Door in Notting Hill. Celebrate the arrival of spring with four traditional Indian dishes, Holi-inspired drinks and Bollywood and Bhangra music.

Satrangi Aasma, an organization that promotes Indian culture in southeast London, is holding a family day on Holi at the Townley Grammar School in Bexley. Indian food, dance, music and drums, including live performances in Bollywood. All of this culminates in a play of colors, an opportunity to indulge in the throwing of colored powders.

We also recommend that you keep an eye on the best Indian restaurants in London to see if they serve special Holi menus or festivals. At Dishoom in particular, Holi is usually celebrated very well, but the tickets sell out quickly.

Do you know any other Holi celebrations in London? Let us know in the comments.