Holder Lazio thrown out of the Italian Cup by Napoli National sport

advertisement

NAPLES, Italy (AP) – Defending champion Lazio was kicked out of the Italian Cup after a 1-0 loss to Napoli on Tuesday when both teams knocked one player out in the first half.

Napoli will face Fiorentina or Inter Milan in the two-legged semi-final.

advertisement

Napoli have lost four of their last five Serie A games since Gennaro Gattuso took command and Lazio have set a club record in eleven consecutive league wins.

But it was the hosts who took the lead in the second minute when Lorenzo Insigne defeated a few Lazio players before starting from an acute angle.

Lazio could have taken a penalty seven minutes later when Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj fouled Felipe Caicedo in the box.

Hysaj was cautioned about this and was sent off for another yellow card on the 19th.

However, the two teams were back on the same level six minutes later when Lucas Leiva was dismissed after booking due to dissent.

Lazio had not allowed two offside goals, while both teams also met the woodworking.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement