Advertisement

Sean Greenhorn

February 7, 2020

High, cross-genre ambitions miss their mark on the band’s long-awaited debut

The London quintet HMLTD has been hailed as “ones to watch” for several years and has finally released its debut album. West of Eden is a glamorous odyssey that tries to explore different genres without moving away from the band’s confident “epic” style. HMLTD (originally known as Happy Meals Ltd before the McDonalds lawyers called) quickly caught the eye in 2015 with its dynamic live shows and crisp sense of clothing. The early buzz resulted in a contract with Sony that seemed to fall apart faster than was necessary when the group left a broken album and joined the indie label Lucky Number.

West of Eden is an album full of great ideas and even greater ambitions (as the title, which refers to Steinbeck, suggests). The album opener ‘The West Is Dead’ outlines this, while skilful guitars and driving synthesizers underpin the proclamations of lead singer Spychalski (real name Henry Chisholm): ‘Three years ago I said the West dies right under my nose.’ be so happy when it finally works. ‘It introduces a band that is looking for something important to say, but if you look closely, it will only lose all its vitality. Unfortunately, this sound is contained in the entire album.

Nevertheless, the musicality can be impressive, and the talent to switch from indie of the early 2000s to New Romanticism of the 1980s and further to EDM in a single four-minute song is not to be neglected. The effort to pursue ideas to the extreme leads to the best and worst qualities of the album. The throwback ballad ‘Mikey’s Song’ is characterized by a relatively simple concept, while the glam rock stomper ‘Blank Slate’ aims at an anthemic goal (somewhere between soft cell and arcade fire) and misses great.

Advertisement

This seems to be music developed for festivals, a number of novelties that could easily be improved here or there by a confetti cannon. Maybe HMLTD could really work in this environment. However, just listening to the album means that the endless flood of pseudo-intellectual catharsis quickly becomes meaningless and exhausting.

Out Fri 7 Feb on Lucky Number.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNj9q3ckXLY (/ embed)

Advertisement