The Makarora River in central Otago. (File photo)

Two dead in a river on the South Island are a “worst case scenario,” says Eugenie Sage, Minister of Nature Conservation.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a body was discovered in the Makarora River in Central Otago by a member of the public who notified the police.

The body was in the same area where another body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

They were trampled into Mount Aspiring National Park.

Sage described it as the worst-case scenario.

“This was an extraordinary weather event and extremely sad for these two people and their families and friends.

“People come to enjoy spectacular landscapes. They carry all their food and everything. As a hitchhiker I know the physical challenges.

“We can’t speculate about what happened, but it’s a tragedy.”

An investigation into the circumstances of the two confirmed deaths has been initiated but has not yet been classified as suspect at this time.

Formal identification of both bodies is ongoing.

Sage told the media on Sunday that she was waiting to hear about the fate of a third person.

“The police and emergency services will do everything in their power to find them,” she said.

However, the police confirmed that no search was carried out.

A spokesman for Sage later said she was “speculating.”