Hit and run accident closes the northwestern highway

The highway was closed for approximately three hours.

A car accident closed the northwestern highway of Auckland on Saturday after a vehicle rolled and another vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. before the Royal Road off disaster. The highway was closed for three hours and opened again shortly after 10 pm

The police confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash could not stop, but was shortly after the accident.

St. John Ambulance said it responded to the accident and treated one patient on site and another patient was taken to hospital in a moderate state.

The crash happened on the northwestern highway (SH16).

A witness to the crash, who did not want to be mentioned, said they stopped from the fast lane when they saw a car driving behind them. The vehicle then hit another car that rolled and landed on the roof. The driver in the other car did not stop and fled.

“I saw three people get out of the car and one of them, a lady, was bleeding.”

She said she contacted the police and waited for the emergency services.

“I was in shock. If I hadn’t changed the fast lane, I could have been my brother.”

