Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020

HistoryMaker Homes and Land Tejas collaborated in mid-2019 on a Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) Benefit home. HistoryMaker built their Alder plan for the project and recently completed the construction.

HistoryMaker put out its traders, suppliers and trade to help build this “home forever” that when it is sold, HomeAid Houston and Operation Final Home, two local charities, will benefit.

Numerous suppliers and suppliers stepped up when the phone call went off. The companies that have supplied materials, labor and services include: All Points Group, DPIS Builder Services, Excell Foundations, Universal Forest Products, Windstorm Group, Mohawk, TWI, Country Wide Roofing, Deep Blue Comfort, Rock Materials, Builders Choice Inc., Royal Bath / Counter Source, Flooring Services, Advantage Gutters, Factory Builder Stores, Sherwin Williams Paint, Builders First Source, Perfection Supply and Jacobs overhead door.

The house was built on a property donated by don Te Land in Sierra Vista. This is the 17th lot donation from Land Tejas for the Benefit Homes Project and it is the first Benefit Home from HistoryMaker.

Every year, two to three houses are built for the Benefit Homes Project with donated land, materials and services by GHBA members. The houses offer a variety of the most popular features and amenities currently on the market. Since fundraising started 39 years ago, almost $ 12 million has been raised.

“We were honored to participate in the Benefit Homes Project by building our popular Alder plan,” said Mickey Pizzitola, president of HistoryMaker Houston. “We appreciate the work that the two charities that benefit from this deliver to (to) our community. It is also an honor to work with the Land Tejas team and our generous suppliers, trade and suppliers. “

The Alder plan is a 3,176-square-foot, two-story house with an open design with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. This plan also shows a downstairs bedroom, an upstairs playroom and a garage for three cars.

HistoryMaker Homes has been owned and operated since 1949, launched in Dallas-Fort Worth, and expanded over the decades to become a leading builder of more than 800 homes in the region in 16 developments.

“HistoryMaker makes a tremendous impact on Sierra Vista with their full line-up of house designs,” says Terry Swenson, PR director of the GHBA. “We felt so lucky to have them approach the GHBA and offer to build this Benefit house. They have a strong professional relationship with Land Tejas, the developer and the GHBA. We cannot thank them enough for their generosity. “

For more information about the Benefit Homes Project, visit www.ghba.org or call 281-970-8970.

