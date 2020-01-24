History through headlines: a lesson about accusation KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Waco High School students start the same way every day with the promise of loyalty, but what they learn about the days changes into clear and clear vision.

The accusation of a president is part of the curriculum of the American history teacher Kenneth Heller every year.

This year, while he teaches about the charges, the president’s trial is ongoing.

“They think and see if there is enough evidence to convict a president of a crime,” Heller says while teaching his students.

They are interested in how politics takes place.

“It’s interesting because it never happened, you know? And when you learn history, it seems strange because you didn’t live. And sometimes it’s hard to believe, but it’s happening now,” says Gary Winthorp, a second-year student at Waco High School.

“It’s relatively new to the students. So it’s something they’ve never experienced before. But again, I think our students are now listening and observing. Just watching the behavior of our political parties and how the outcome unfolds, “says Heller.

Heller outlines the various elements of deposition as he guides his students through the process.

“The outline of the constitution, what the constitution says about the accusation process, the current situation that our congress is going through, including the representation of President Trump and the defense and the process of prosecution,” Heller outlines.

Students who deal with coverage about how party influence plays a role in this deposition in contrast to the previous one.

“You can see that anyone who said he was expelled was a Republican and Clinton was a Democrat,” he says in class, looking at President Clinton’s accusation.

She is surprised by the time span for Isabella Diebolt.

“I didn’t realize there was no timeline anywhere. I thought it was more structured with the accusation as if they’d have a certain amount of time how long it would take, but there isn’t. And I was very surprised,” says the Waco High student.

Eros Bargas appreciates the willingness of his teachers to be honest with how he teaches them about this political process and politics in general.

“I think it’s very important that he tries to teach in the middle and show both points of view, because I love to see things. You like to hear both parties having a party. What they both say. And draw your own conclusions from that.” , says Bargas.

