advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

History has set a weekend rollout for Presidents’ Day for Washington, a three-day docudrama executive produced by renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. The taxi driver has also announced premieres for documentaries about Auschwitz and the African American experience during the War of Independence.

As told by Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Washington will air on Sunday, February 16, Monday, February 17, and Tuesday, February 18, each at 8 / 7c in two hourly rates. The event will explore the bow of the First President’s Journey, bringing together dramatic live action sequences, excerpts from Washington’s letters, and insights from a list of experts, including President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Joseph J. Ellis, Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham and Alan Taylor and others.

advertisement

Nicholas Rowe (The Crown) portrays George Washington in the reenactments; check out the etrailer above.

This month, Sunday, January 26, the story of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is celebrated with the two-hour documentary Auschwitz Untold, which tells the terrifying story of the Nazi persecution and extermination of European Jews. Oscar winner Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List) tells.

History Black Patriots will be premiered on Wednesday, February 19, at 10:00 p.m., and is being produced by NBA legend and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “From the first sparks of the revolution in Boston to the siege of Yorktown and beyond,” this one-hour documentary paints a comprehensive picture of the African American experience during the Revolutionary War through the eyes of some of the most important and important African American personalities who founded this country, including Crispus Attucks , Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette.

advertisement