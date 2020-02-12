It was Audrain’s first Concours d’Elegance and Motor Week, which took place in the cradle of American racing history in Newport, R.I.

For “Driven” host Tom Gregory, it was an embarrassment of wealth. “I’ve never seen so many different types of vehicles in my whole life, many of which I can’t pronounce,” Gregory joked.

Since Willie K. Vanderbilt first realized that he had a need for speed, the Newport area has been known for cars that combine performance and elegance.

It is a breeze for this year’s attendees to hold an event like the Concours in Newport.

“Newport Rhode Island and classic cars. , , Come on, it won’t get any better. “Said TV producer Vin Di Bona.

“Thinking this is the opening event, but it’s back where it belongs,” said John O’Hurley of the National Dog Show Fame (or “J. Peterman” anyone?).

Even the cars seem to be in awe of these villas

Villas like Doris Dukes Rough Point offer a fitting backdrop for the automotive art that is lined up on their lawns. The drivers even run down Bellevue Avenue, where Willie Vanderbilt and his friends hosted their first races.

Registered Concours participants take their cars even further on the Tour d’Elegance, which starts at the beautiful Newport Bridge, before returning the drivers and their machines to Bellevue – where it all started.

Newport Bridge

Audrain’s charity gala gets even better in an elegant event. Masked participants sip Moet and mix while Beethoven sonatas are played sadly (and live) in the background.

Our fearless host Tom Gregory defies the gala gargoyles

Despite the landscape and the famous guests, the cars will always be the stars of the show. At the concours event itself, the winning cars are selected by a jury in various categories. There is even a People’s Choice Award that the participants of the event voted on.

If Tom’s People’s Choice Award had been decided, this Mercedes would have taken the trophy home

Audrains Concours d’Elegance and Motor Week will be back in October 2020 and we cannot recommend it highly enough. Check the website for ticketing information.

See the cars (and sights) in the rest of the concours on our YouTube playlist.

Join our car-loving community on Instagram and learn more about what’s coming up on the show this season.