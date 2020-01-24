advertisement

January 24, 2020

While celebrating its 350th anniversary, the RBGE unveils a year-long event program

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is celebrating its 350th anniversary by undertaking a year-long program of events and activities to celebrate its historical collections, its national and international achievements and to emphasize the growing need for plant protection in the world.

The Garden has just unveiled a full program of events for 2020, from a research expedition to Papua New Guinea to a large birthday party for the public in June.

The story began in 1670 when two fearless doctors, Andrew Balfour and Robert Sibbald, founded a physical garden near the Holyroodhouse palace to study and supply medicinal plants. The garden flourished and moved in 1675 to a larger location at Trinity Hospital, which now houses Waverley Station.

In 1763, under the leadership of John Hope and endowed with the crown and royal status, the garden moved from the old city to Leith Walk. It remained there until 1820, when the garden began moving to its current location in Inverleith.

Today, the Botanics is one of the world’s leading botanical gardens. It has many faces: a beautifully landscaped garden with rare and exotic species; an internationally renowned scientific institution; a popular visitor attraction for residents and tourists of Edinburgh; and a center for historically important archive material.

The Botanics collaborates with more than 35 countries on research and horticultural projects and its scientists discover and describe on average one plant species that is new to science every week. Every year the four gardens in Scotland – Edinburgh, Benmore, Dawyck and Logan – attract more than a million visitors and the educational programs reach 12,000 students around the world.

The global challenges of the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity will be the focus of the organisation’s efforts in the coming years.

The first site of RBGE located near the palace of Holyroodhouse

Highlights from the 350th anniversary of RBGE

Big Botanics Birthday Party

Visitors are invited to celebrate the 350th of the garden at a special birthday party. With a focus on global influence, the Botanics creates a world festival with music, dance, food and a birthday cake. Celebrations will also take place in the Benmore, Logan and Dawyck Regional Gardens during the summer months. Sun 14 Jun

Garden of Tranquility opening

At the Botanics a new area is opened that offers a safe, peaceful and sensory space for visitors with dementia and their carers. June

Artists Residencies, Inverleith House

Over the course of a year, three artists – Christine Borland, Karine Polwart and Pippa Murphy – will produce artworks inspired by the rich archive and historical collections of the garden. July

Expedition to Papua New Guinea

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh will undertake a four-week research expedition to Papua New Guinea. In collaboration with the Papua New Guinea Forest Research Institute and the National Museum of Scotland, the expedition will discover and register new species of plants and insects, and monitor biodiversity with the help of next generation DNA sequencing. August

Nature’s Voice Gala Concert

The Botanics will work with Dunedin Consort to perform music that celebrates nature, from Telemann’s Water Music to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, during a concert at Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh. Tickets are now on sale at rbge.org.uk/concert and 0131 668 2019. Sat. 10 Oct.

Christmas in the Botanics

The annual Christmas light path promises even more enchanting than ever during the 350th year of the garden. From Fri 20 Nov.

Halting Plant Extinction debate

Leading scientists will explore the biodiversity crisis from a botanical perspective in collaboration with the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Thu 26 Nov

For more info, visit rbge.org.uk/350

