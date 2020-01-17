Historic World War II ship getting repairs at Hampton Roads

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – There are years of history aboard the SS John Brown. From the officers’ salon to the wheelhouse, the ship essentially looks like during the Second World War.

It is currently in the dry dock of the Colonna shipyard to get repairs needed to keep the 78-year-old ship operational.

“It is the best kept secret. Once people are on board, they are immediately addicted,” said George Cornelius, marine engineer. He and a volunteer crew drove the ship from Baltimore to Norfolk earlier this month.

advertisement

“[It is] history and proof of when things should be done, it must be done,” he said. “These ships were built as quickly as possible.”

The John Brown is one of the two Liberty Ships that is still operational after the Second World War. The ships were built as quickly as possible during the war and used for transporting cargo. “It’s proof of the American people. We can get it done.”

The ship now goes on cruises in the Chesapeake Bay around Baltimore and is used for its history. “These Liberty Ships are made for one journey. If they have made one journey, they have earned their value. It has paid for their costs. We have kept these in their original equipment for 78 years and we want to keep them for as long as possible, “said Cornelius.

The ship will be in Norfolk for about a month.

.

advertisement