HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – After two alarming bus fire or smoking bus incidents, many parents were concerned about the Houston Independent School District bus fleet.

The first incident occurred on January 29. He started with four people on board. You sure made it, but this bus had a smoldering hull.

“That shouldn’t happen. Not on a bus,” said Yvonne, a grandparent of Bellaire High School.

READ MORE: HISD bus with students with special needs lights up

The next day, an ABC13 viewer sent a video of a bus smoking so heavily on the 610 loop that he said he had stopped traffic. No injuries were reported in this incident either.

This prompted ABC13 to ask HISD how often these bus fires or smoking events occur.

Documents show that there were 78 reports in 2018 and 67 in 2019. According to HISD, there have been about five so far this year. But with the two ABC13s covered in the past few weeks, that’s a total of seven for 2020.

A total of 152 incidents in just over two years.

READ MORE: Smoke and Fire: 2 scary HISD bus incidents in 2 days

ABC13 anchor Steven Romo spoke to a woman who said she had worked as a HISD bus driver for about two years. She wanted to remain anonymous and said she left the job because of stress related to bus problems.

“What changed your mind about school buses when you started driving them?” Romo asked.

“When I was inside and saw what really happened and how they really don’t maintain these buses as they should, I was concerned,” she said.

HISD sent maintenance information for its fleet, saying that buses are checked annually for government regulations and that bus drivers go through the fleet daily to look for problems.

“Most of the fleets that I know drive school buses. They are checked every six months, maybe twice a year, maybe four times a year,” said Doug Walter, fleet vehicle specialist at Kacal Automotive.

His business doesn’t work for HISD, but serves many other buses. He said drivers and mechanics want to do it right because they use these roads too.

“I don’t want to drive next to a school bus, part of which will fall off,” said Walter.

Problems start when buses start to age.

HISD said in a statement that half of its fleet is more than 12 years old and a third of them are 15 years or older. Walter points out that smoking on the bus and fire events are alarming, but injuries are fairly rare.

“Fires are more common in actual passenger cars,” he said. “Children are safer on a bus than on foot.”

Despite this information, not everyone is reassured.

“Personally, I know from my own experience that I would not let my children take the bus,” said the former HISD bus driver.

Below is an answer from HISD Transportation Services:

“At HISD, the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. Every time a problem is reported, the bus in question is immediately inspected and taken out of service for repairs as needed. However, this is not uncommon for occasional mechanical problems with aging school buses such as with every aging vehicle: HISD has a fleet of 1,113 school buses, almost half of which are older than 12 years and almost one third older than 15 years.

In addition, some HISD buses are equipped with self-cleaning exhaust gas regeneration systems, which occasionally generate smoke from the exhaust pipe as part of their diesel filter cleaning process. Of the 109 buses on the list, 78 have this system. “

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.