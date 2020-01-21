Hip Hop Stoner Noir Stone arrives on Xbox One next week

advertisement

Convict Games has announced that they will publish their interactive story nominated for the NAVGTR Award STONE on Xbox One on January 27th. This Stoner Noir adventure story follows the journey of an endearing koala through bars, clubs and theaters.

This narrative noir adventure follows a koala private investigator named Stone who sets out to piece together the fragments of his memory from his hedonistic night in the city. If hangover isn’t bad enough, Stone gets a call that threatens the balance of his life when he realizes that someone special has disappeared.

Players will follow Stone as he travels through Oldtown’s bars, nightclubs and theaters, interacting with an eccentric cast of anthropomorphic characters, and solving puzzles. There are also a number of side activities you can participate in, including dancing to washing machine techno, drinking beer or cocktails, and even watching some public domain classic films.

“STONE Maybe it’s not for everyone, but we hope it’s wild, artistic in nature and that Australian influences resonate with those who are looking for a narrative to go there without fear, Louden said.

“STONE is an interactive story I’ve always wanted to tell and play. I’ve written, directed, programmed, funded and produced the entire project, and it’s incredibly liberating to be free and to release STONE completely independently. Said author, director and chief convict Greg Louden of Convict Games. “Xbox One players can finally play against our Aussie Stoner Noir. It’s perfect for the couch and it’s absolutely breathtaking to see it on the big screen! ‘

STONE will be released on Xbox One on January 27 for € 14.99.

