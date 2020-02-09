In a world with clearly defined borders, it is refreshing to come across an event that promises to blur the borders between regions. In a unique cultural collaboration, dancer Aditi Bhagwat will combine three different art forms – Kathak, Flamenco and Jazz – in one evening. Spectrum 2020 is a “Festival of Dances from Around the World”, which is organized on the evening of February 16 by the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Ms. Bhagwat was fascinated by flamenco three years ago. “I tried to understand the roots, the rhythm and the complexity of flamenco through Kathak’s eyes,” said the dancer. Ms. Bhagwat, who has not completed any flamenco training, believes that the art form has its roots in the Indian desert state.

“The gypsy tribe of Rajasthan traveled through Eastern Europe and finally settled in the caves of Andalusia in Spain. At this point, this art form was supplemented by guitar and thus a very specific dance form, ”said Ms. Bhagwat in an interview with The Hindu. She said it was the modern form of flamenco that we are experiencing today.

Ms. Bhagwat also believes that modern flamenco is closer to the Jaipur-style Kathak, for which she is an exponent.

Ms. Bhagwat, who was trained with Roshan Kumari and Nandita Puri, worked with various musicians of different art forms during her stay in New York from 2007. She previously worked with Hungarian jazz pianist Béla Szakcsi, Louis Banks and Sitar-Maestro Ravindra Chary. “I think this collaboration was my education for my future works,” said Ms. Bhagwat, who also worked with the drummer Shivamani.

The concept of flamenco jazz was popularized in the late 1960s by artists like Paco de Lucia and Camarón de la Isla. When Ms. Bhagwat met Bettina Castaño, a flamenco exponent from Seville, at a concert in Bhopal in December 2019, she decided to take up her idea of ​​creating a blend of flamenco jazz and Kathak. “The Spanish Consul General in Mumbai was enthusiastic about my idea and helped in every way to achieve this collaboration for the benefit of art,” she said.

Susan Mazer, the Philadelphia-born guitarist who is also part of the performance, believes that the history of instrumental music and dance is so closely linked that it is difficult to see them as separate. “Combining flamenco with Kathak and Indian jazz fusion would be a rich experience. How much richer can the experience be for the audience? Ms. Mazer asked.

Spectrum 2020 will also introduce guitarist Sanjay Divecha, who will perform his original compositions. The Hindu musicians Swapnil Bhise and Shruti Bhave together with the US-based jazz musician Dallas Smith form the Indian counterparts for the performance.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.