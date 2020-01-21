Hindu wedding in Kerala mosque goes viral, CM praises religious harmony - News

advertisement

Vijayan went to Twitter to congratulate and appreciate the couple.



An unusual story of a wedding is doing the rounds on the internet in which a couple knot in a mosque in Alappuzha district in Kerala on Sunday according to Hindu rituals.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, had visited Twitter to congratulate and appreciate the couple for maintaining such a fine example of religious harmony.

Vijayan wrote: “An example of unity from Kerala. The Cheravally Muslim Jamat Mosque organized a Hindu marriage of Asha & Sharath. The mosque came to their aid after Asha’s mother sought help from them. Congratulations to newlyweds, families, mosque authorities & the people of Cheravally. “

The tweet went viral and netizens responded to the post with heartwarming gestures and blessings.

“Kerala determines the vision of the future India,” wrote another user.

A message read: “Keep it up Keralians. Now we know that Kerala is not only the most literate state, but also the most developed state.”

