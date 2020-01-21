advertisement

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has released 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders in a new documentary.

“He was in the convention for years. He had a senator who supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything,” said Clinton in the film, The Hollywood Reporter said. “He was a politician in the career. It’s all clumsy, and I feel so bad that people get sucked into it.”

In an interview published on Tuesday about the documentary, Clinton was asked if Sanders’ assessment still holds true: “Yes, indeed,” she said.

Clinton would not say if she would be willing to endorse Sanders if he became the Democratic nominee for 2020, and then criticized the “culture” around Sanders supporters.

“It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially the women,” she said. “And I really hope that people pay attention to that, because it should be worrying that he has allowed this culture – not only allowed, (he) really seems to support it very much.”

The four-hour documentary series, titled Hillary, will premiere in Hulu in March and will be screened at the Sundance Film Festival starting this week, according to The Reporter.

In a statement, Sanders did not respond to specific claims made by Clinton, but rather shifted attention to the process of ousting President Donald Trump’s senate that will resume on Tuesday.

“My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: Donald Trump’s accusation trial. Together we go ahead and beat the most dangerous president in American history,” Sanders said.

Sanders also addressed his followers after a recent fight over the voice record of former vice president Joe Biden.

“I appeal to my supporters: please participate in a social debate,” Sanders told CBS News.

Sanders lost to Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, but eventually campaigned and campaigned for her, although Clinton accused Sanders of harming her chances against Trump by postponing his approval.

“Frankly, Bernie just made me crazy,” she said in the documentary, according to The Reporter.

Clinton also raised controversy over Elizabeth Warren’s claim that Sanders told her that a woman could not win the presidency against Trump. Sanders denies that he said so, but it caused tension between the two on the democratic debate.

Candidates should be held responsible for their statements, Clinton said.

“That is particularly the case with what is currently going on because the Bernie campaign had followed Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her,” Clinton said. “Then this argument about whether or not he said that a woman could not be elected. It is part of a pattern. If it was a one-off, you could say,” OK, fine. ” But he said I was unqualified. “

Sanders has taken the lead in the primary 2020 strategy and only supports Biden in data collected by RealClearPolitics.

– USA today

