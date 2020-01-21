advertisement

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is said to have come into contact with Senator Bernie Sanders in a new Hulu documentary about her career, saying that “nobody likes him” and “nobody wants to work with him”.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton doubled the statement that Sanders “did nothing” in his long career and criticized him as a “career politician”.

Clinton waffles over whether or not she will support Sanders and says, “I won’t go there yet. We are still in a very busy high season. However, I will say that it is not just him, it is the culture around him. It is his leadership team. It is his prominent supporters. It is his online Bernie Bros and her relentless attacks on many of his competitors, particularly women. ”

In December, in an interview with Howard Stern, Clinton, who ridiculed Sanders for his policy proposals and said it was “like a fifth grade (president) candidacy,” I’ll give it all for free.

Sanders vs. Biden

Sanders doubled his criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden’s social security record earlier this week when the two leaders of the Democratic Party’s nomination for the president grappled a few weeks before the poll began.

Biden accused Sander’s campaign on Saturday of misleading voters by providing a selective excerpt from a speech in which Biden reported on the retirement and disability benefits program.

However, the Sanders campaign continued to draw attention to the fact that Biden has taken measures for decades that would reduce funding for the program.

“I think everyone who looks at the Vice President’s file understands that Joe has repeatedly spoken about the need to cut social security,” Sanders told reporters at a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire.

In response to the suggestion that his campaign had taken Biden’s comments out of context, Sanders said that Biden’s overall record shows that Biden “considers it appropriate to cut social security,” adjustments to the cost of living that regularly increase benefits, freeze or retire age.

“You can argue about a video as to whether it was a complete context, but the real problem is that, if I remember correctly, Joe voted to change the balanced budget,” Sanders suggested balancing the federal budget and the social one Shorten security.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the former vice president was “a social security advocate” and pleaded for its expansion.

“He has a plan to significantly improve his performance, which will be paid with new taxes for the richest Americans,” said Bates.

