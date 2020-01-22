advertisement

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he hasn’t done anything. He was a professional politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been drawn into it. ”

This is Hillary Clinton, who unloads her former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new Hulu documentary that airs in March.

In an interview with the Hollywood reporter released on Tuesday, Clinton, who defeated Sanders in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to run Trump, stood by these words and stopped approving him even if he won the Democratic nomination ,

Of course, her opinion didn’t go down well with many on Twitter, including a man who quickly highlighted this tweet a few years ago:

“This choice has to be about bringing our people together, not separating us.” – @ BernieSanders

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton), July 12, 2016

Clinton explained that it is not just Sanders himself, but also the culture around him.

“It is his leadership team. They are his prominent supporters. It is his online presence at Bernie Bros. and her relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially women,” she said in the interview. “And I really hope that Pay attention to people because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture – not only allowed it (he) seems to really support it. “

Here is the trailer for the documentary:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViAAwc0BtiE (/ embed)

