Hilary Duff was “stunningly beautiful” on the wedding day

Haylie Duff. Media punch / shutterstock

Proud sister! Haylie Duff revealed that her little sister, Hilary Duffwas a beautiful bride on her wedding day.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s wedding: photos

“She looked so gorgeous,” said 34-year-old Haylie Us Weekly, exclusively about her 32-year-old sister at the fourth annual Create & Cultivate 100 event and the Chevrolet launch on Thursday, January 23 in Los Angeles.

The mother of two did not delve into her sister’s big day, which took place in the couple’s backyard on December 21, 2019, but she did understand that it was an amazing event.

“It was a very special day,” added Haylie. “It was a very, very nice day.”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma on their wedding day. Courtesy of Hilary Duff / Instagram

Celebrity weddings from 2019

Before Lizzie Maguire’s wedding with Matthew comaHaylie said to us that she was sure Hilary would not escape. Real Girl’s kitchen writer, however, was joking that she could break free with her fiance. Matt Rosenbergbut that she and Hilary’s parents will “literally kill” her if she does.

“She’s going to get married [because she’s the good daughter who does everything the way she should,” said Haylie in December 2019. “I don’t really help her plan. She plans her own little thing.”

The 7th Heaven alum also revealed at the time that her two children she shared with Rosenberg would be involved in Hilary’s wedding, but she kept her lips closed, like.

When asked in December whether her little ones would be part of Hilary’s wedding, Haylie said, “Yes,” but noted that it was her sister’s job to keep talking to her.

On Thursday, Haylie further commented on how closely her daughters Ryan [4] and Lulu [19] are with the two children of the A Cinderella Story star, Luca [7] and Banks [15]. “They are so old and we live down the street from each other. So they connect like normal cousins,” she said to us.

On December 22, 2019, the actress Raise Your Voice showed what Hilary’s wedding looked like on the first day of her big day, a car with “Just Married” on the rear window.

“The most magical day of the night with the one I love,” Hilary signed another cute Instagram photo on December 26, 2019, followed by many more memories of the event.

She also shared Instagram story images of her Jenny Packham hooded dress with her daughter’s mini-me dress before the event. She later published photos of her reception look, which was a gold two-piece ensemble.

The day was made even more special by the fact that the younger Texas native costar Molly Bernard and the groom’s buddy Chris Mintz-Plasse officially the ceremony.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Hilary and Koma formed the bond for life seven months after their engagement in May 2019. The couple met for the first time in 2015 after working together on the album Breathe In The Actress. Exhale. Their friendship developed into a romantic relationship in late 2016 and in October 2018 they welcomed their daughter.

The Perfect Man star was previously married to an NHL player Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. They share son Luca.

