Hilaria Baldwin at the New York Film Critics’ Circle awards gala on January 7, 2020 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

Path to recovery. Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she had turned to therapy after two miscarriages in 2019, most recently in November.

“Yes … I go regularly,” 36-year-old Baldwin wrote on Friday, February 7th, about her Instagram stories after being asked by a fan if she was on therapy and if she was helping after her heartache or not. “Pretty much every week.”

The mother of four added that the openness and conversation with someone kept her informed after the tragedy.

“There is nothing to lose when you go to someone and talk. I said it from the start: I was not okay when it happened, but I knew I would be and I wanted to be, ”she explained. “For myself, I really had to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I had to work very hard for it. “

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram

In November Baldwin, who is married to the actor Alec Baldwininformed her Instagram followers that she had lost her fifth baby after announcing her pregnancy in September. The incident occurred seven months after her first miscarriage in the year.

“We are very sad that we found out today that our baby passed away after 4 months,” wrote the podcast moderator of “Mom Brains” on Instagram at the time. “We also want you to know that we are doing it, even if we’re not feeling well right now.”

Hilaria continued to share her family’s plans to go forward and what she would do to pick up the pieces.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies – and we will never lose sight of it,” she said in the social media post that featured a video sticking to her six-year-old daughter Carmen , “I said [Carmen] that this baby won’t come … but we’ll do our best to give her a little sister again.”

After her emotional contribution, the author of the Living Clearly method attacked trolls who they called “attention seekers,” “too old,” and “disgusting” for spreading their story through social media.

“Losing a baby at every stage is a low point. Rock bottoms suck. But the low point also opens the eyes. Because you understand and experienced true pain, ”she wrote in November 2019.“ This makes the trolls seem even smaller than usual. Because no words they can use can ever be compared to what you have lost. “

She continued: “Those of you who harass women who suffer like me do the cruelty to the world that is so wrong. They contribute to feelings of shame, fear and excruciating pain. That’s why I stepped forward and shared how I did it. Not for attention, but because it’s my life story and I’ve decided to open up. Do you think I wanted that? “

The fitness guru noted that women who experience miscarriages are “majority, not minority” and should be treated with “love and support”.

“Our system is broken,” she wrote at the time. “Stop shaming women who are just trying to create family and love.”

Hilaria and Alec share four children, Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 21 months.

