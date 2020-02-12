There are times when it appears that the films nominated for the best in the industry are “accidentally” mixed with those nominated for the raids, the most dishonorable award that an actor or film may have could get. One might think that the miserable box office numbers and the constant scornful speeches of the fans would be enough, but they would be wrong. After all, these are Hollywood and the Academy Awards. When overpaid actors are congratulated for their work, you know that there will be a part of the show that can easily be called “Needs Improvement”. As Screenrant’s Matt Morrison reports, this practice has existed for four decades, and during that time there have been some really bad films that have dealt with the business in a very profound way since the raids are all about who did the worst and who was the greatest embarrassment. In a way, it’s the stars who derogate themselves, which doesn’t mean much, since they’re still getting paid and still get the attention that so many people don’t think deserve. Given the way the critics and judges of the academy work, one can only think that a few other films should be included in the 2020 raid list.

Given that, it’s pretty easy to understand why some of the films on the list did so since Cats is a no-brainer. It was creepy, it was a less desirable presentation and it is a miracle that anyone who stepped on the set still has a career to go back to. Someone on the Internet even mentioned a “litter box” scene and it caused a shiver that I still feel at this moment, because the human / cat hybrids created for this film are completely wrong in many ways. From mentioning to publication, very few thought that cats would be a good idea, and lo and behold, it resembled something that might have come from the litter box. That may sound mean and even a little cruel, but it was also the film if you really think about it. The fanatic with John Travolta as an obsessed fan might have had a truck that was too close to home for some people, but it was pretty bad without reservations. It’s also strange since Travolta is still able to be great. So it’s strange to see him in something that had little chance of being something valuable.

Hellboy was another film that was nominated for a couple of raids, which is not hard to believe as a lot of people are still stuck on Ron Perlman as the red-skinned demon with the stone fists, but the film really wasn’t that bad. It could have used a lot more content and more backstory, but the action wasn’t bad and the acting wasn’t that terrible. It’s true, David Harbor was probably not the best choice because his dialogue was a bit combative and not very effective, but Ian McShane was great. Rambo 5, boy. If people had expected this to be a blockbuster that would blow them all away, something like this would only have happened if they were on the set while the bombs went off. In all seriousness, it goes without saying that a Rambo film is anything but an action-packed blood festival in which the impossible becomes absolutely possible. It’s like asking a superhero film to anchor yourself in reality. It just won’t happen. But for die-hard Rambo fans, it was something that worked, since it gave the legendary action hero a last run, something he could handle, and he did it in the style we got used to. It could have been pure rambo, which meant blood, bowels, slaughter and disregard for human life, but it was what was expected. Fred Topel from CheatSheet has more to add to this topic.

The raids started out as a joke, but were eventually seen as a means of highlighting the really terrible films that came out year after year and didn’t seem to have any redeeming properties. Ironically, some of the films that have won an Oscar should instead be considered for a razzie, but since the academy judges are the ones who determine the winners, it’s all a matter of personal bias, no matter what is said, what is “good enough” and what is considered terrible. Ilana Slavit from the Daily Emerald has more on this. Don’t get me wrong, Cats, Rambo 5, Hellboy and The Fanatic were not award-winning films. All in all, however, the Academy is largely a group of experts who are not as objective as they would like to think.