Higher power release New video for Lost In Static - Kerrang!

advertisement

Leeds-based hardcore noise makers Higher Power have dropped a new video for Lost In Static, taken from their upcoming second album 27 Miles Underwater.

27 Miles Underwater will be released via Roadrunner Records next Friday, January 24.

New song Lost In Static contains a cartoon-like, trippy animated video by Callum Scott-Dyson, and follows the first singles from Seamless and Low Season.

advertisement

“We knew how we wanted it to sound before we recorded it,” frontman Jimmy Wizard told Kerrang earlier! about the upcoming full-length. “It’s a record in which everyone has everything at the right time to make the best record we could have together.” We have all learned so much to make this record; we progressed both with our instruments and with people. That does not mean (previous album) Soul Structure is a bad album, but it was not an album made by a band that knew what they had or what they were still doing. We still don’t do that in many ways, but this record is definitely a huge advance for us. “

27 Miles Underwater tracklist

1. Seamless

2. Shedding skin

3. Lost In Static

4. Wiring again (101)

5. Low season

6. Passenger

7. King of my domain

8. In the meantime

9. Staring at the sun

10. Self rendered: lost

11. Drag the line

27 Miles Underwater will be released on January 24, 2020 via Roadrunner Records.

advertisement