Higher power - 27 Miles Underwater - Kerrang!

With great power comes great responsibility. It’s a lesson from the Leeds-based Higher Power quintet that they’ve taken over since they released their excellent Soul Structure debut in 2017. A record of propelling hardcore par excellence, it led to a level of excitement and interest in the band that raised them and saw them become real contenders. Apparently hungry for something that goes beyond this already raised bet, Higher Power has stepped up the ante even further on album number two. Not only is 27 Miles Underwater their first album for Roadrunner – the legendary label for heavy music powerhouse that Slipknot, Machine Head, Sepultura and countless others have released into the world – they have also joined forces with producer Gil Norton, button-twiddler extraordinaire behind sacred albums such as Foo Fighters ‘The Color And The Shape and The Distillers’ Coral Fang. The results are explosive.

From the moment that the song Seamless switches from convulsive riffs to uplifting alt.rock, it soon becomes clear why Higher Power has only reluctantly identified itself as an outright hardcore band. Shedding Skin, for example, emerges as prime Glassjaw – all jagged guitars by harmonic plinking – before diffusing into a grungy dredge. Elsewhere, In The Meantime is a sublime acoustic ballad that explodes halfway in hymn grandeur, while the outstanding Rewire (101) takes on the same melodic post-hardcore clock Funeral For A Friend used on Hours. Admittedly, they fail once or twice, such as the soothing intro of Self-Rendered: Lost skirts so close to the classic Rooster of Alice In Chains that you can hear practically yellow legal paper rustling in Seattle. But even this has its advantages – such as the elasticity and width of the sound of Higher Power at 27 Miles Underwater, they could count at least three different generations of rock fans as converts.

In addition to these formidable musical chops, the band also has a really arresting vocalist. Yes, the unlikely mentioned Jimmy Wizard serves piercing screams, but more interesting is his use of light-hearted melodies, especially on Lost In Static. And that is before we mention his texts. Things get pretty dark, with songs like Low Season throwing him as a spectator of his own unraveling; more often than not, this is a certain Jimmy who feels he is being eaten by the world. “I lose more for myself,” he sings again and again towards the end of Passenger, while the song comes down for a final, brilliant explosion. It is a truly astonishing moment: an ice-cold realization works away in the midst of all the burning sound around it.

To say that Higher Power has transcended their genre, it is obvious (not that there is anything wrong with just being a real hardcore band). But the honest truth is that they do things here that few bands in every genre really do. Perhaps the best example of this is Staring At The Sun. Here we have a brilliant, bruising song … about a dog. And why not? In a world full of identical melodies, why not write about the stabilizing and therapeutic power of animals in times of emotional compulsion? It falls on. And that also applies to the band that made it.

That is the level and speed of their growth and maturation here, it would not be surprising if Higher Power would make a better album than the next time they entered the studio. But what about making a career more important? This will be incredibly hard to beat.

Judgment: 4/5

