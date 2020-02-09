Dr. Give Mirkin

A study of 5,571 adults found that people with higher levels of vitamin B12 in the blood were more likely to die prematurely (JAMA Netw Open, 2020; 3 (1): e1919274). Compared to people with lower B12 blood levels, people with higher B12 levels (> 455.41 pg / ml) likely had:

• be fatter

• You have higher blood pressure, higher cholesterol and higher blood sugar

• die prematurely for any reason

This study does not show that high B12 blood levels shorten life. People with high B12 levels are more likely to do something that both increases B12 levels and shortens life.

Biologically active B12 occurs only in animals; it is not found in plants. It is expected that people with the highest meat consumption will have the highest levels of vitamin B12 in the blood. Daily meat consumption is associated with an increased risk of premature death (Amer J from Clin NutrMay 2019; 109 (5): 1462-1471). Vegetarians have a lower vitamin B12 content because they do not eat animal products and are at less risk of heart attacks and premature death (At J Prev Med, June 2015; 48 (6): e11-26). However, vegetarians have an increased risk of vitamin B12 deficiency (Eur J from Clin Nutr, March 26, 2014; 68: 541-548), which can cause forgetfulness, confusion, fatigue, muscle weakness, and various other symptoms. All people who eat little or no meat should have their B12 levels checked, and those who are deficient need to take B12 pills or eat more animal products. See Vitamin B12: A Pill You May Need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a villager. Find out more at www.drmirkin.com