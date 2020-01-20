advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 20, 2020

Catch the former Oasis frontman Manchester and London in March

High Flying Birds from Noel Gallagher have announced three shows for March 2020. Tickets are available at 9.30 am on Friday, January 24.

High Flying Birds by Noel Gallagher released their newest EP, This Is The Place, in September 2019.

The former Oasis front man has been solo since the band broke up in 2009. As High Flying Birds by Noel Gallagher, Gallagher has released three full-length albums, including the untitled solo debut from 2011, Chasing Yesterday in 2015 and Who Built The Moon from 2017. All three records shot to the top of the UK Album after the release. Charts and Who Built The Moon dropped into a nomination for the Mercury Prize 2018.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds newly announced dates:

Tue 24 Mar – O2 Apollo Manchester

Wed 25 Mar – O2 Apollo Manchester

Fri 27 Mar – Royal Albert Hall, London

Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s shows in Manchester and London are on sale at 9.30 am on Friday, January 24

