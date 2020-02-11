At the risk of sounding like the main character of High Fidelity: the perfect cover version of a song is difficult to pull through, right? It has to keep the spirit of the original and at the same time give it a new twist so that you can hear it in a new way. Hulu’s new version of High Fidelity – premiered on Friday, February 14th; I’ve watched five of the ten episodes – it’s kind of a cover too, and it does a pretty solid job of picking up on what was great about the original book and film and giving it a modern, hipster-like vibe. Early on it gets a little too close to the source material, but if you venture out on your own, it will quickly find a loose groove thanks to an overall charming lead performance by Zoë Kravitz.

The big little lies are starring in Rob (the role that John Cusack played in the 2000 film version), a weed-smoking Brooklynite who owns a vinyl-only record store – a glowing sign that reads “No CDs” hangs on the wall – and tells us about her inner monologue, a la Fleabag. Now High Fidelity is no longer as deep or pungent as Fleabag, but Kravitz brings it closer: here she has an appealingly relaxed charisma, even if Rob is neurotically obsessed with her dumpster fire of a love life, and her confessions in front of the camera help us to get in touch with Rob as she lists her top 5 most unforgettable heart breaks. One of those heartaches is still very fresh – Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir of the OA), which she hasn’t quite gone through – and seeing Rob Pine for the love that they had and have lost adds a layer to their story sincere melancholy.

Most of High Fidelity, however, is a laid-back hangout comedy in which Rob spends her days and nights with her colleagues from the record store: her ex-Simon (Mindhunters David H. Holmes), a class A music nerd, come out gay , since he and Rob are together; and Cherise (Empire veterinarian Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who takes on the role of Jack Black as the happy agent of the chaos of high fidelity, grooved to “Come On Eileen” and got angry when a customer dared to do it instead of Shazam to use ask them which song is playing. (When Rob wears a dark sweater to work, Cherise asks Simon: “Does it seem sadder than usual or is it the sweater?”) Once you get past the premise, the TV comedies are about putting together a group People you want to hang out with every week, and High Fidelity has put together a fun little trio that you can spend half an hour with. (Oh, did I mention that the episodes are only half an hour long? Such a bonus, in this peak TV era!)

As expected, the show also has an immaculately curated music soundtrack: Questlove is considered the executive music producer, and I was on the way to Spotify more than once to watch the songs from the first episodes. Music lovers would feel at home as they roam the corridors of High Fidelitys Championship Vinyl, where Rob and her colleagues romp about David Bowie’s best albums and discuss the merits of still listening to Michael Jackson and Kanye West in today’s climate. (Not that it’s good for business: one of the jokes on the show is that the store is always empty and the music snob of the employees alienates almost every potential customer.) Here you can feel a noticeable love for music in all forms is noticeable in every scene.

High Fidelity needs a few episodes to find its way: Too often it is played as a direct copy of the film at the beginning, down to the exact scenes and dialogues. But at some point it branches out, and successfully, and Rob gets some new love interests, including Jake Lacy (The Office) as a blind date and Thomas Doherty (Legacies) as a sexy Scottish rock singer. At the time when Episode 5 appeared and the great Parker Posey played the leading role as a crazy artist trying to unload her fraudulent husband’s mega-valuable record collection, High Fidelity developed its own funky charm. It’s something like your favorite local pub: nothing too flashy, but a reliable combination of funny people, a killer jukebox and a good atmosphere.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Hulus High Fidelity is a solid cover that extends the original with a charming lead performance by Zoë Kravitz.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5bkbfdVzbI (/ embed)