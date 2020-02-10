A Belgian restaurant offers people with intellectual disabilities, especially Down syndrome, the opportunity to work in the luxury sector of the food industry.

The 65 Degrés restaurant – the perfect temperature to cook an egg – was founded in 2018 by four co-founders with the aim of offering work to people with disabilities. And their business model seems to be a great success. The high-end restaurant in the capital city of Brussels serves delicious French cuisine and has already been recognized as the best restaurant in Brussels by Trip Adviser. It takes first place among 2,000 participants.

As The Mighty reports, one of the co-founders, Valentin Cogels, said that one of the advantages of their restaurant is that they offer the best cuisine with first-class service: employees who are so happy to work and are really happy to do so customers feel welcome.

“Customers are here to see us and enjoy the atmosphere and gastronomy of the restaurant. It’s a lot of pressure. We are proud of ourselves, ”Marie-Sophie Lamarche, a waitress with Down syndrome, told Reuters.

The majority of their 15-year-old employees suffer from Down syndrome, which is reminiscent of the American chain Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, and its success can only pave the way for other employers to recognize the incredible benefits of hiring employees with additional needs. Their policies not only help their profits, but also offer these vulnerable members of society a chance to shine.

A photo of Marie-Sophie Lamarche at work on the terrace, as seen on the restaurant’s Facebook page.