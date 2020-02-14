What Monster for beauty, durability and individuality from Duane Linklater.

Where Lower Don River Valley Park between the river and the path north of the Prince Edward Viaduct.

When Friday January 24th.

Why Depiction of the tsunami of destruction and renewal swept through the city and the Don River for over two centuries. Moose Cree First Nation’s Omaskêko Cree artist found inspiration for his sculptures in a panorama of buildings in Toronto, which were built of bricks after the great fire of 1904 and published in Die’s book Building for Beauty, Permanence and Individuality Don Valley Brick Works worked sometime in the 1920s. (The panorama is displayed on a wall at Evergreen Brick Works.)

Linklater chased the city with his camera, looking for buildings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries to photograph the gargoyles, grotesque faces, and animals that adorn them. His photographs were converted into replicas of polystyrene and clay, then made into urethane and fiberglass molds, and then poured into concrete. The heaviest weighs a few tons.

Linklater’s installation is the first order from the Don River Valley Art Program, an initiative by Evergreen and the city of Toronto that invites artists to “respond to the complex stories and ecosystems of the Don River Valley”.

According to the curator of the program, Kari Cwynar: “Duane was the first artist we invited because he deals with indigenous stories in a subtle, complex and unexpected way. We felt it was important to focus on the Don Valley as an indigenous country and to draw important stories that are embedded in the landscape and the city. ”

Around 13,000 years ago, the retreat of the glaciers drained the Ice Age Lake Iroquois and exposed the plain of Toronto. The First Nations people moved to this new country and lived from hunting and finally from fishing and agriculture.

In 1793, six years after representatives of the British Crown and Mississaugas signed this fraudulent land contract, the Toronto Purchase, John Graves Simcoe founded the city of York, which became the city of Toronto in 1834. In less than two centuries, a natural environment that had developed over millennia was cut down and converted into agricultural land before it gave way to urbanization, suburbanization and industrialization.

The Don was plagued by grain mills, wood mills and wool mills, then the lower Don was poisoned by dye shops, tanneries, slaughterhouses, meat packaging plants, oil refineries, breweries, distilleries, steelworks, sewers and Gooderham’s cattle houses, the slurry in Ashbriges Gießen Bay. The river became Toronto’s sewer system.

Through these centuries of desecration of the river, the city, which was growing in size, was repeatedly torn down and rebuilt. Toronto and the Lower Don were like parchment that was labeled, scratched, and re-labeled, leaving only traces of a past that are hard to read.

That being said, the monster sculptures sit like refugees from the city and far from the high heights they used to occupy, yet are trapped in concrete between the Don Valley Parkway and the Bayview Extension.

Hidden Toronto is a weekly reportage on the hidden places and fascinating faces that make up the city.

