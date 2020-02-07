Advertisement

What Pyeonghwaui Sonyeosang, also known as the Comfort Woman Statue.

Where In front of the Korean Canadian Cultural Association Center, 1133 Leslie.

When Sunday February 2nd

Why In memory of the suffering of the “comfort women”. The bronze of Toronto, which was unveiled in 2016, is a replica of the bronze created by the couples Kim Woo-Sung and Kim Suh-Kyung and protested before The Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2011. The bird on the shoulder of the Statue stands for freedom and peace, which is why the sculpture is sometimes referred to as a statue of peace.

Toronto was the third city outside of Korea and the first Canadian city to erect the monument. Vancouver was originally supposed to unveil the statue first, but these plans were lifted in the face of widespread opposition from the Japanese community.

Between 20,000 and 410,000 women were attracted, kidnapped or forced to become Ianfu or “comfort women” for the Japanese armed forces during World War II. Most came from Korea, China and the Philippines. According to estimates by the United Nations World Court on Human Rights Violations, less than 10 percent of comfort women had survived in 1993 by the end of World War II.

The Prussian general and philosopher Carl von Clausewitz described the war as “continuation of state policy by other means”. “What did he mean by” other means “? It could have meant the exchange of atrocities, often of people who were otherwise decent and human.

The first Korean to emigrate to Canada was a mission-sponsored medical intern. Tae-Yon Whang arrived in Toronto in 1948. Since then, the number of Korean Canadians has grown to almost 190,000, including 54,000 in Toronto, where 100 Koreans lived in 1966.

