Hibiscus Cafe suddenly closes in Kensington

advertisement

Another Kensington company has closed its doors: Hibiscus Cafe, a long-running vegan place with one of the best soup bowls in the city, which was closed after 12 years in Augusta last week.

“It is time for us to close this wonderful chapter and move on. Thank you for your support for many years,” the owners of the cafe wrote on social media.

advertisement

This marks the closure of the last remaining location for the cafe; their location of the Assembly Chef’s Hall closed in August.

The Hibiscus management team refused to elaborate on the reasons for the closure, but it is safe to say that times are difficult for Kensington companies across the board. Colleague vegan place Cosmic Treats was closed last summer after a triple rent increase, while the Big Fat Burrito location across the street closes its doors on 1 March after a 15-year period.

Meanwhile, the fruit stalls and supermarkets are starting to disappear from the neighborhood and the neighborhood is fighting gentrification on a number of fronts, from Airbnb ghost hotels to business pop-ups.

Meanwhile, Toronto vegans mourn the loss of their beloved matcha ice cream and salad with 42 ingredients. But don’t despair; The owners of Hibiscus say they plan to be back on the food festival circuit soon.

Read the full farewell message below.

@nataliamanzocco

Natalia Manzocco

Natalia is driven to find the human element in every new restaurant and bar – what sets them apart from the busy Toronto food scene and makes their story worth telling. She has written about style, technology, life and travel.

Read more by Natalia Manzocco

1:47 pm

.

advertisement