In late January, the citizens of Roseville, Michigan, were told that the property that houses the remains of the Sacred Heart Catholic Community, a Roman Catholic church that has been closed for several years, could soon be sold to a developer who this intends to tear down the now empty building.

The community in Roseville is divided over the decision. Some consider it lucky that a developer is interested in the region, while others are horrified that such a historic landmark could be lost forever. Edward Strauss, a local artist whose studio is facing Sacred Heart across the street, told ABC News’s Syma Chowdhry: “If you destroy it, you destroy us.”

The development company intends to destroy almost all the buildings currently on the property in order to replace them with storage units, while the front building facing the street would be demolished in favor of new shop fronts. The client intends to maintain only the bell tower that was built in the 1950s together with the main church building.

While the buildings date from the 20th century, the Sacred Heart Community was founded in 1861, and some are wondering why the place was not protected as a historic landmark. City residents have suggested that the current buildings, which are perfectly habitable, could be perfect for a new community center.

Now, in a sudden outbreak of heroism, an HGTV personality has become interested in the matter. ABC’s Ali Hoxie reports that Nichole Curtis, star of HGTV’s Rehab Addict, in which Curtis shows an informative show about building restoration, traveled to Roseville to advocate for the preservation of the historic church building.

Curtis had been looking for projects on her show in Detroit when she heard about the planned destruction of Sacred Heart, and has now joined efforts to save the buildings. In an interview she gave before Sacred Heart, she told ABC:

“Someone sent this church behind me and said,” Nichole, they will show it “, and I said,” No, it can’t be true! “Curtis said.” We ask the owners, please contact us. We would like to take it back from you or work out another plan for mixed use. This is something where it is crazy because we save buildings here and then in the city of Roseville we will tear down this beautiful old church. “

The addition of a TV personality to the thing has residents who don’t want Sacred Heart to hopefully disappear. If Curtis can influence both the development company and the local government, they could then try to plan to convert the facility to Rehab Addict, which in turn could attract enough community-based development to thrive.

The city of Roseville informed ABC that Curtis had not officially contacted them, but they also found that the development company had not yet closed the property. If the fate of the building were actually to be demolished, it would be a few months away. This leaves the HGTV star time to convince the city of the benefits that might come from preserving the Sacred Heart. Only time will tell whether it can be successful.