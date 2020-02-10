Hiiiiii friends, can you believe that we are in February now? It’s like a minute that I am

I think about my New Year’s resolutions and the next day is almost Valentine’s Day. Life

In fact, I’m not the best vacation giver, but I always find out.

Anyway, I’m glad you’re here because I’m looking forward to this new blog post. It is

I will answer some true or false questions about myself so if

You don’t know, now you know. Also, if you followed me on Instagram

@Ivanytv then you probably saw who I sat with and talked about our latest

Show, episode 5, but more on that later. Okay, let’s get started!

RIGHT OR WRONG

1. I love working for the new show, Life Untapped?

Um, simple question, right! Mainly because I’m learning something new

incredible places and people like Mike Ferguson with Big Chicken

Hot rods. (You can see him in our latest episode of Life Untapped.)

2. Did I go skydiving or bungee jumping?

Right, I have already deleted them from my list and yes, both were great

creepy. Fact in life: I cried like a baby before I fell free with the rubber band

Cord, BUT I will say I felt invincible afterwards.

3. I’ve slept before Wrong, I think …

4. I think Disney is better than Pixar? Um, no answer.

5. I saw the original Star Wars trilogy films.

Wrong, ahhh, don’t be shocked or crazy. I recently started watching them

and they’re pretty fun and entertaining. I was inspired to see her

because in our fifth episode, during the Stars Brews segment, it was me

Amazed by the many fans and curious why they are so committed

these classics. I can see why now. Kudos to the set and graphics

Designer.

6. I wrote a song or a book? Of course I was in a talent show in high school and I was

I decided to write and sing my song in front of an overwhelming amount of music

People. It’s a bit blurry, I still can’t believe I did that!

7. I love American cheddar cheese? Wrong, rough!

8. What about peas? Just stop, no, negative, eww!

9. I was in the Grand Canyon in Arizona?

True. When I was younger I went on a trip with the family, and that was it

A great adventure and also very hot. But after living in Yuma, AZ

In the past few years, I got to know and appreciate the beauty of the desert

what it brings besides the heat. State 48 clothing from Arizona too

captures all the charm of her shirts.

(Custom State 48 Apparel Shirt, I feel cool!)

10. My favorite beer is a Pilsner? Not correct. I actually enjoy IPAs there

delicious and delicious. I haven’t found a favorite yet, there are too many

to decide out there. I think I will take the Hamilton Tavern Triple IPA Challenge next time to see if I can find one.

We’ll be there, I hope you learned a little more about me in this fun

Questionnaire. I throw this last fact as a giveaway, I LOVE BURLESQUE

PERFORMANCES and give it a try, you won’t believe it, I actually never made it

was to one. How can that be Ivany? Good question, I’m glad you asked. I should

Let’s say we saw the movie Cabaret, Chicago and Moulin Rouge

brings me to this next bit of excitement.

In episode 5 we cover these two amazing ones

Locations with cabaret and burlesque performances. Isn’t that cool? The first place

We filmed at the House of Mood in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. This place is the one

Place to gain some confidence in real life. If you’ve never had the courage to move yourself

Out there and step on like these ladies. This is the place that will change you

Understanding. If you don’t believe me, watch the show and let me know what you think

Second place was with Vin de Syrah in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego,

California. This place is beautiful, majestic, and damn cool. I interviewed Jessie

Pollastrini, the event coordinator who was super cute.

(Jessie and I pose.)

They also have great wine tastings on Friday and Saturday.

The interesting thing about our conversation before the interview was that we

have a few friends in common, what a small world. Anyway, Vin de Syrah has great

Weekend events that include an amazing selection of wines are impressive

Performances and great music. You actually have a fun Galentine event in front of you

with a burlesque appearance. I think that’s it, this will be my first time

watch one.

Well, my friends, I hope you enjoyed this reading as much as I enjoyed writing it

All the best, Ivany Villalobos, cheers!