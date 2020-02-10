Hiiiiii friends, can you believe that we are in February now? It’s like a minute that I am
I think about my New Year’s resolutions and the next day is almost Valentine’s Day. Life
In fact, I’m not the best vacation giver, but I always find out.
Anyway, I’m glad you’re here because I’m looking forward to this new blog post. It is
I will answer some true or false questions about myself so if
You don’t know, now you know. Also, if you followed me on Instagram
@Ivanytv then you probably saw who I sat with and talked about our latest
Show, episode 5, but more on that later. Okay, let’s get started!
RIGHT OR WRONG
1. I love working for the new show, Life Untapped?
Um, simple question, right! Mainly because I’m learning something new
incredible places and people like Mike Ferguson with Big Chicken
Hot rods. (You can see him in our latest episode of Life Untapped.)
2. Did I go skydiving or bungee jumping?
Right, I have already deleted them from my list and yes, both were great
creepy. Fact in life: I cried like a baby before I fell free with the rubber band
Cord, BUT I will say I felt invincible afterwards.
3. I’ve slept before Wrong, I think …
4. I think Disney is better than Pixar? Um, no answer.
5. I saw the original Star Wars trilogy films.
Wrong, ahhh, don’t be shocked or crazy. I recently started watching them
and they’re pretty fun and entertaining. I was inspired to see her
because in our fifth episode, during the Stars Brews segment, it was me
Amazed by the many fans and curious why they are so committed
these classics. I can see why now. Kudos to the set and graphics
Designer.
6. I wrote a song or a book? Of course I was in a talent show in high school and I was
I decided to write and sing my song in front of an overwhelming amount of music
People. It’s a bit blurry, I still can’t believe I did that!
7. I love American cheddar cheese? Wrong, rough!
8. What about peas? Just stop, no, negative, eww!
9. I was in the Grand Canyon in Arizona?
True. When I was younger I went on a trip with the family, and that was it
A great adventure and also very hot. But after living in Yuma, AZ
In the past few years, I got to know and appreciate the beauty of the desert
what it brings besides the heat. State 48 clothing from Arizona too
captures all the charm of her shirts.
(Custom State 48 Apparel Shirt, I feel cool!)
10. My favorite beer is a Pilsner? Not correct. I actually enjoy IPAs there
delicious and delicious. I haven’t found a favorite yet, there are too many
to decide out there. I think I will take the Hamilton Tavern Triple IPA Challenge next time to see if I can find one.
We’ll be there, I hope you learned a little more about me in this fun
Questionnaire. I throw this last fact as a giveaway, I LOVE BURLESQUE
PERFORMANCES and give it a try, you won’t believe it, I actually never made it
was to one. How can that be Ivany? Good question, I’m glad you asked. I should
Let’s say we saw the movie Cabaret, Chicago and Moulin Rouge
brings me to this next bit of excitement.
In episode 5 we cover these two amazing ones
Locations with cabaret and burlesque performances. Isn’t that cool? The first place
We filmed at the House of Mood in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. This place is the one
Place to gain some confidence in real life. If you’ve never had the courage to move yourself
Out there and step on like these ladies. This is the place that will change you
Understanding. If you don’t believe me, watch the show and let me know what you think
Second place was with Vin de Syrah in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego,
California. This place is beautiful, majestic, and damn cool. I interviewed Jessie
Pollastrini, the event coordinator who was super cute.
(Jessie and I pose.)
They also have great wine tastings on Friday and Saturday.
The interesting thing about our conversation before the interview was that we
have a few friends in common, what a small world. Anyway, Vin de Syrah has great
Weekend events that include an amazing selection of wines are impressive
Performances and great music. You actually have a fun Galentine event in front of you
with a burlesque appearance. I think that’s it, this will be my first time
watch one.
Well, my friends, I hope you enjoyed this reading as much as I enjoyed writing it
All the best, Ivany Villalobos, cheers!