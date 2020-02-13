Hozana.org is a social network for prayers. It started five years ago and has gathered some great prayer communities sponsored by Augustinians and Carmelites.

We decided to get into the fun and host a prayer group called “Love-in-Life” … love in life, love life, love and life … all of that!

Tell me more, tell me more what love is at first sight …

For the festival of love (yes, ok, probably Easter or Christmas or Maundy Thursday should get this title, but we’re talking about Valentine’s Day), join the online prayer community that will inspire you to love all year round.

Come and join Lov-in-Life! Every two weeks you get thoughts about love and commitment, the importance of marriage (and how to prepare for it!) And how you can strengthen your love for Valentine’s Day!

If you’re just getting into a relationship, if you’re just married, if you’re trying to hit 10-year first down, if you’re a parent seeing teenage years coming fast, or if you’re celebrating so many anniversaries that you lost a long time ago. This community is for you!

Visit us at Hozana.org.