A family paid an emotional homage to a medical student who was killed in a mass brawl in Rusholme.

33-year-old Emanuel Gabriel Simon died on Tuesday 16 days after a brutal attack on Wilmslow Road.

A murder investigation was initiated.

Emanuel, known as Paulos for family and friends, moved to Great Britain from Eritrea in East Africa in 2008.

He studied medicine at Manchester University and had big dreams and ambitions to become a doctor.

In a tribute, his family said: “He worked hard while reconciling both his job and his studies, and after taking a year off, he was admitted to a university in Leeds to continue his medical studies.

“Known to his family and friends as Paulos, Emanuel was a gentle giant, easy going, smiling quickly and loved life – he was very loved.

“As one of nine siblings, Emanuel came from a large family and his loss will have a tremendous impact on each of his friends and family members.

Dubai Cafe on Wilmslow Rd

“Emanuel was caught far too early and under such tragic circumstances. He is missing more than words can say.”

The fight, in which 15 to 20 men took part, took place on Saturday, January 26, at 5:15 am in front of the Dubai Cafe on Wilmslow Road.

The police appeal to witnesses.

No arrests were made.

Chief Insp Carl Carl Jones of the GMP Major Investigations Team said: “First of all, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Emanuel, who has been through a few terrible weeks and has now been heard by the most terrible news.

“Our officers are working closely with Emanuel’s family and we are now focusing on investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident and holding to account those who committed this disgusting act.

“We look forward to hearing from everyone involved in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 26th, right in front of the Dubai Café on Wilmslow Road, or witnessed a major brawl to get in touch with us immediately. ”

Anyone with information is requested to call the police on 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 691 on January 26, 2020, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.