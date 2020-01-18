Heroic Tennessee priest on the way to canonization

advertisement

At the end of the 19th century, a yellow fever epidemic traveled through the United States. It didn’t take long to reach Tennessee, and when that happened, very few people were protected.

According to History.com, “Memphis, a city with 50,000 residents, had outbreaks in 1855, 1867, and 1873, with each outbreak getting worse. Those who had a yellow fever were quarantined in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease. They were often made to wear yellow coats as identification. “

In 1878, yellow fever reached Chattanooga and almost everyone left the city in an attempt to escape the disease. Fr. Patrick Ryan, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Church chose to stay behind to meet the needs of the remaining victims.

According to the parish’s website: “Father Ryan is described by an eyewitness as” going home from home in the worst part of town to find what he can do for the sick and needy. “He continued his flock after he himself had contracted the dreaded disease – within 48 hours of his death. “

Fr. Ryan was born in Ireland, but came to the United States with his family as a child and was finally ordained a priest in 1869 at the Nashville Cathedral. He was a holy priest and his heroic deed did not go unnoticed.

By providing for the needs of victims of yellow fever, Fr. Ryan put himself in danger and died of the same disease. The Chattanooga Times in 1886 gives us a perfect summary of who Fr. Ryan was and how he was viewed by the residents of the city.

“The brave and faithful priest has literally laid down his life for humanity. Only the morning before he was struck by the deadly plague did the writer meet him at his mercy in the worst contaminated part of the city. He went cheerfully but resolutely from home to home to find what he could do for the sick and needy.

Then the destroyer’s work was focused on him, but he saw the person whose mind had conquered the flesh, as someone so preoccupied by the dangers of misery by his fellow men that he was unaware of personal suffering, unaware of personal evil.

We will never, until the hour that we close our eyes for the last time, forget the selfless and efficient work of Father Ryan and his older eminent brother, Father John. “

Bishop Richard F. Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville opened the case of his canonization in 2016 and called him a “martyr.“

I look forward to making my brother bishops aware of the act of Father Ryan torture death. Although it happened many years ago, Father Ryan’s work illustrates the sick charity and selflessness and reminding us how to serve others.

Fr. Ryan is now considered a “Servant of God” because his life is being revised before his case is referred to the Vatican.

