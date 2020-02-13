With the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos, Nigeria, many Lagosians have been stranded on the streets and have traveled long distances or asked people (especially strangers) to travel. In order to “alleviate” the stress that the Lagosians are going through at this time, the governor of the state of Lagos presented 15 boats for commercial operation and promised to bring them to 30.

Although many Lagosians have protested against politics and even protested peacefully, one thing is certain: we need to be less dependent on our roads and it is time to diversify our modes of transportation. The total ban on okadas and biscuits without having introduced an alternative is completely wrong, but it is quite interesting that the government wants to focus on water transportation – years after private companies have done so.

However, the recent ban on motorcycles and tricycles in many parts of Nigeria is an indication that many Nigerian countries are exploring alternative modes of transportation and wanting to put less pressure on our roads. For a coastal state like Lagos, Lagosians have the option of using the waterways as a means of transportation. It is very important for Nigerians to learn to swim.

Swimming is a very important and life-saving skill that everyone should have. Have you ever been to a swimming pool and sank like a stone without a life jacket or the help of someone who can swim? This is an indication that you need to learn to swim.

Who swims epp? People who can be comfortably in the water without fear of drowning!

Why should you learn to swim?

Stay fit

Shebi, one of your resolutions for the new year is to start training and stay fit? You now have the perfect opportunity! Swimming is a full body exercise – it activates your heart and keeps all muscles well toned. It’s an amazing way to stay fit, keep you in shape, and improve your health. The best thing is that you have fun doing sports.

emergencies

Do you remember that we said swimming is a life-saving skill? Given the current climate change, you may eventually need this great flood survivability. In Nigeria, many countries are experiencing floods that are demanding the lives and property of many Nigerians. There is no guarantee that the government or the population will have a plan in place to stop the floods as soon as it starts to rain. You can save your and other people’s lives by learning to swim. If you use the ferry regularly and cannot swim, you will be signed immediately. Catch it.

Swimming is a lifelong skill

Just like learning to ride a bike, swimming is a skill you have for the rest of your life – you will never forget it. So if you’re afraid that you have to pay for tuition all the time, you’re wrong. Learn it now – once and for all.

It is not expensive

You don’t have to pay monthly subscriptions for swimming. All you need is willingness to learn, water (a pool), your swimming equipment and a trainer. Of course, you have to pay your trainer, but don’t forget that that’s all when you’ve paid for the lessons.

One way to make money

You know, we are always looking for money in Nigeria 😂. Teaching people to swim is a cool way to make money. Whether you have a 9-5 (in many parts of Nigeria it is 5-9) or you are an entrepreneur teaching people how to swim is a nice side job. Make the dough.

Less importantly, given the recent ban on motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos, which is likely to spread to other parts of the country in the near future, Nigerians may need to use O’swim to swim to their destinations 🤣. We will not shade you, but this should let you know that at this age and at this time, learning to swim is not negotiable.

Are you committed to swimming? Do you know how to swim