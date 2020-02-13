Whiting Petroleum Corp. fell to a record low in volatile trading after Debtwire reported that the oil and gas company had worked with consultants to find ways to refinance the high debt due next year.

The stock

WLL, -22.37%

lost more than half of its value (minus 51.2%) to an all-time intraday low of $ 1.81 before earnings fell to $ 22.45 at $ 2.88. This was the lowest closing price since the company’s IPO in November 2003. The trading volume increased to 50.7 million shares compared to the all-day average of around 10.2 million shares.

As a sign of how fast the decline and recovery were, the stock was stopped three times on the downside and twice on the upside due to volatility.

Despite the intraday recovery, the stock was still the biggest one-day percentage loss since it hit a record 38.7% on August 1, 2019, when the company reported a third consecutive quarterly surprise loss and cut a third of its workforce ,

The stock has lost 89.6% in the past 12 months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector Exchange Traded Fund

XLE, + 1.34%

lost 15.1% and lost the S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.65%

gained 22.8%.

FactSet, MarketWatch

According to a Debtwire report, Whiting has had talks with consultancies to review remedial actions on the capital structure. Relying on people who are familiar with the matter, the report says the remedial action may include an “up-tiering exchange”.

An up-tiering could refer to an offer that moves debt upwards in the capital structure, e.g. For example, the exchange of unsecured debt for a smaller amount of secured debt, since secured debt would be better protected in the event of a bankruptcy application.

However, the Debtwire report cited a source as saying that Whiting cannot currently do secured business when gas prices are traded. Continuous natural gas futures rose 3.3% on Wednesday, but did not close to a four-year low until Monday. See futures mover.

Whiting bonds also sold strongly along with the stock, according to MarketAxess, according to the Debtwire report, with the 6.625% bonds due in January 2026 returning 20.65% on Wednesday afternoon.

S & P Global Ratings rates Whitings credit at BB-, which is three levels deep in the speculative or “junk” range. The outlook is negative.

In a conference call on November 6, following the company’s third-quarter earnings report, analyst Timothy Rezvan said, according to a FactSet log, that talks with equity investors have shown that the elephant in the room has $ 1.3 billion in debt which will be due by spring 2021. ”

Corriting Loeffler, Whiting’s chief financial officer, said at the time that after a change in Whiting’s credit facility, the company may use more than $ 1.4 billion of the facility to repurchase senior debt. “(W) We are positioning ourselves for successful refinancing,” Loeffler had said.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s analyst, Neal Dingmann, said in a statement on Wednesday that he “was not aware of any upcoming credit discussions” and that Whiting had more than $ 2 billion in liquidity to address debt problems.

Dingmann reaffirmed its buy rating and target price of $ 10, which implied more than a triple gain over the current level. However, he acknowledged that the company may have difficulty meeting debt maturities next year under current exploration and production debt conditions.

See related: Why weak energy companies are unlikely to get a lifeline from higher oil prices.

“While Whiting could use its credit base to pay for the 2020s, the company would also likely have to face its 2021 maturities against a challenging market for newly issued E&P non-investment grade debt,” Dingmann wrote in one Message to customers. “We believe that the most likely course of action for the company is to propose a secured debt swap to meet the upcoming maturities, which we believe could gradually provide more comfort over the use of replacement turret capacity.”