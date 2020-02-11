An intimate acoustic video series just wouldn’t work for the Cadillac Three. The most funky trio of country music sounds best at full volume. When it came time to shoot a few songs for their RISERS video shoot, Jaren Johnston and Company did what they did and counted on the crew to keep up.

The Cadillac Three is the latest flavor from Country RISERS, a select group of incandescent stars that bubble right under the mainstream radar. In January, the group filmed six songs in the S4 Room in Nashville before starting their country fuzz tour. The Country Fuzz album released last Friday contains “Heat”, “Slow Rollin” and 14 other guitar-heavy country rockers. Watch them sing “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” above – if you like a lot of guitar in your morning mix, you will love this jam.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson appear in the studio version of the song, which, according to singer Johnston, happened quite organically. Kick cut his vocals on the group’s tour bus, and while he was singing, Janson called and said he wanted to join. The all-star collaboration – the biggest since “The South” – was released with Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Mike Eli 2012 became a dream come true for the band.

“He is the best man,” says Johnston Taste of Country. “Great friend, dude, idol. Travis Kick is why people like me and Drake White and all these singers who may not have felt normal in the country western genre allowed us as children to do that hear a cool thing. “

RISERS ‘previous recordings were intimate acoustic gatherings, and Johnston, Neil Mason, and Pedal Steel guitarist Kelby Ray have done it before. But it’s not who you are. If you’ve seen them live, you know that the Cadillac Three fill their sets with thick guitar riffs, pulsating rhythms and hymnic choruses. Country Fuzz thinks they share a softer, more thoughtful side with songs like “Labels” and “Long After Last Call”, but the heart of the record are the songs you will be looking forward to at your next TC3 concert.

This live version of “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” packs three guitar solos in four minutes of light country energy.

If you need more, don’t worry. On Wednesday (February 12th) at 8 p.m. we share the full six-song performance and questions and answers. Subscribe to both Taste of Country and the Cadillac Three on YouTube to see it.

