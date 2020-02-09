According to Eliot A. Cohen, Dean of Johns Hopkins University SAIS and former State Department adviser to Condoleezza Rice, Mitt Romney’s speech will be the most important outcome of Donald Trump’s impeachment in 50 years.

“From our grandchildren’s point of view – and it can be assumed that the other senators know this – those who voted for the acquittal will at most leave confused and flat stains on the sand. Romney leaves footprints.”

This is Cohen, who explains in a commentary for the Atlantic how Romney’s voice in condemning the President will be remembered for generations to come.

For the time being, however, he said Romney would suffer the short-term consequences of doing anything against his party.

“Armies of trolls and sneers will be after him, and their fears are all the greater given that they assume a terrible emptiness inside,” he wrote. “Messy, tongue-in-cheek and invertebrate politicians who basically know better will resent Romney’s courage to say what they believed but not dare.”

Cohen probably refers to such grins:

Mitt Romney is bitter forever that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he’s joining them now.

He is now officially a member of the resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

And of course this:

If the failed presidential candidate @MittRomney had used the same energy and anger to defeat a faltering Barack Obama as I do hypocritically, he could have won the election. Read the transcripts!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

But it’s the talk, not the criticism, that will be remembered, said Cohen.

“If future anthologies of great American political speeches are published by the Library of America, Romney’s remarks will be there,” he wrote in his paper on Sunday. “The language was American rhetoric at its best: not flowery and orotundic, but clear and solid and blatant.”

Here is Romney’s full speech from last week:

