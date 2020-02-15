Luke Bryan made good friends with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie over the course of their time as judges at American Idol, but Bryan isn’t invited to their upcoming wedding – and, as it turns out, Richie isn’t.

“I can’t afford it,” Perry quipped recently in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the upcoming season of the show, which is set to premiere on ABC on Sunday (February 16).

Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom and tells Kimmel that she’s not a bridezilla but a “bride-chilla”, and she’s pretty relaxed about her wedding plans – with one notable exception.

“I got engaged on February 14 (2019) and then booked the place on February 19,” she admits.

As for Bryan and Richie, she says, “You have a lot to do while I’m remarrying,” and laughs at your idol judge colleagues and the audience. Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

“It’s going to be a little wedding!” She protests in the clip above when Bryan says, “You know, Lionel and I dropped clues …”

Despite their very diverse backgrounds, the judges have developed an apparently improbable chemistry since they started the restart of American Idol, which started on ABC in 2018. Perry tells Kimmel that she recommended Richie to the idol producers after hearing some of his private stories about the icons of the music business he knew when they met in a chic LA hotel, and Richie suggested Bryan.

Bryan says his more urban co-stars annoy him about his roots in the country when he’s in Los Angeles to take pictures.

“They take me out of here in LA and say, ‘We need to get you a skin treatment, we have to get you on vitamins …'” he admits with a laugh.

