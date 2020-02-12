Weather expert gives insights.



UAE residents should be prepared for warm days as a temperature rise is expected over the weekend. (Click here for a detailed weather forecast)

After some of the coldest days of this month, it was predicted that the temperatures would rise from Thursday, February 13th to Sunday, with a decreasing wind to a maximum of 20-24 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures forecast for the coming days are between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday it was cold and windy in many parts of the country, the temperatures dropped to 5.2 degrees. The maximum temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM warned on Wednesday of fresh southeast winds blowing dust and causing poor visibility in most of the country.

Ali Al Hantoobi, a weather researcher with the NCM, told the Khaleej Times that the cold in many parts of the country in recent days has been due to the strong northwest winds that hit the UAE.

“The strong northwest wind had caused a significant drop in temperature in many parts of the country,” said Al Hantoobi on Wednesday evening.

“However, this is normal this time of year. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.”

The ocean in the Arabian Gulf and Oman will be moderate to rough in the coming days.

