Here’s who we’ve discovered in the past 24 hours

Photo credit: Larry W. Smith / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

celebrity

Photo credit: Photo by Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Party on!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Heineken-sponsored CAA pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on February 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Justin Bishop

Heineken at the Sunset Tower

Tracee Ellis Ross and Marisa Tomei Attend the UTA Pre-Oscar Party with Heineken at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on February 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Lexie Moreland / WWD / Shutterstock

Fendi nights

zendaya Fendi presented Solar Dream, the spring / summer 2020 collection for men and women, in its boutique on Madison Avenue Fendi. Celebrities and friends of the Maison were present on Wednesday February 5th.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Time to screw

Usain Bolt brought BOLT24, a drink from Gatorade, to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV on Saturday, February 1st.

Photo credit: Courtesy of ZENB

To be fabulously fit

Brooke Burke accompanied ZENB at the Fit Expo in Los Angeles to promote the brand’s new vegetable snacks. The actress, the model and the dancer shared the vegetable snacks with the participants and took photos with the fans at the stand.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Snack time

Candace Cameron Bure On Thursday, January 30th, StarKist Bold Thai Chili-style tuna creations will be strengthened with their favorite snack behind the scenes in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Tony Tran

These moms

Tori spelling and pregnant self-care expert / model Rachel McCord On Friday, February 7th, he met four friends in the Mama Rabbit Bar in Park MGM in Las Vegas. While Mother McCord drank light snacks from Oaxaca, Spelling Rosé and others enjoyed a selection from the country’s largest tequila collection and mezcal.

Credit: Arpit Mehta

Mothers on a mission

Warrior Moms Unite for LAMO and cancer prevention! Stunning mother, the founder of The McCord List Rachel McCordNetflix joined ‘Weed The People’ stars Tracy Ryan and her daughter Sophie at the LAMO booth on the FN platform in Las Vegas – LAMO creates a unique shoe for Sophie to support Saving Sophie and Cannakids.

Credit: Arpit Mehta

Raise a glass

Brit Star and Vegas headliner Matt Goss Celebrated with Hollywood publicist Christine Peake at her birthday party in the private residence of the renowned British painter Roni Stretch and his wife Claritza in Las Vegas- Sponsored by Bella Vita Italian Restaurant and ONEHOPE wines.

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for Manhattan Magazine

Send soiree

actor Jamie Foxx and Avi Hiaeve participated in Avi & Co. and Manhattan Magazine’s Rare Gemstone Celebration in New York on February 5, 2020.

Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

opening night

Teri Hatcher and Marcell from Berlin attended the opening of MARCELL VON BERLIN in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4.

Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / Worldredeye.com

Big Game Night

Rae Sremmurd performed at the Rockwell Nightclub’s Big Game Weekend Party in Miami Beach on Saturday, February 1st.

Photo credit: Daniel Zuliani / Alchemy

Party like in 1942

DJ Ruckus enjoyed Don Julio in 1942 as a DJ with Bruce Beal and Wayne Boich’s This is Miami Party on Friday, January 31st.

Photo credit: Chris Carter / Villa One Tequila

It’s easy

John Varvatos (Famous co-founder of Villa One Tequila alongside Nick Jonas) caught up G-Eazy at Rao’s by the Beach, a pop-up version of the legendary New York restaurant, before the Big Game in Miami.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Ready to go

DJ Khaled Before his appearance at the EA SPORTS BOWL in Miami on Thursday, January 30th, he smiled on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Become hooligan

Kyle and Samantha Busch celebrated at the launch of Rowdy Energy Drinks at the Maxim Big Game Experience in Miami. Rowdy is an energetic drink with improved hydration that keeps you focused and motivated throughout the day.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

What a couple

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry participated in Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami, which was presented by Can-Am at SLS South Beach.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

Brisk duo

Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled participated in Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami, which was presented by Can-Am at SLS South Beach.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

time to play

French Montana participated in Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami, which was presented by Can-Am at SLS South Beach.

Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / Worldredeye.com

Gameday

50 cents performed at Rockwell’s Big Game Weekend Party in Miami Beach on February 2, 2020.

Photo credit: Tasia Wells / Getty Images for ECOLUXE

Live the luxurious life

Modern family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita On Saturday, January 25th, Debbie Durkin smiled in the EcoLuxe Lounge, which was sponsored by Modere, Lehi Mills and Chef Bryan Woolley.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

Time for party

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes On February 3rd, teammates such as Cam Erving, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman Jr. (not pictured) celebrated the big win for the Kansas City Chiefs at LIV.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

ready to rumble

In high strappy sandals and a skin-tight red mini dress made of snake leather, Cardi B climbed onto the DJ booth with my husband offset and started the Big Game Weekend on Thursday, January 30th at the LIV in Miami.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Snickers Satisfied

Aaron Donald and “Hollywood” Brown helped the SNICKERS mission to repair the world in Miami.

Photo credit: Courtesy of McDonald’s

Snack Time!

Result! Rachel Lindsay was one of the VIPs who caught Chicken McGriddles with Post Malone at Bootsy Bellows’ Pre-Game Day celebration.

Photo credit: Manny Hernandez

Brunch and hennessy

Evan Ross visits Hennessy’s Big Game Brunch at Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami.

Photo credit: World Red Eye

Super Bowl Party weekend

Jonathan Cheban’s “Food God” attends Sports Illustrated “The Party” at the legendary Fontainebleau in Miami, FL.

Credit: @adiadinayev

Meet and Greet Cardi

Cardi B will perform at E11EVEN MIAMI on Saturday February 1st, 2020.

Photo credit: Shaqs Fun House

Live performance

Swisher Sweets’ artist DaBaby performs with Shaq at Shaqs Fun House Miami.

Photo credit: ALIVE

Gronked!

Rob Gronowski at Gronk Beach Miami during the 2020 big game weekend.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Dance break

Channel Tres will perform at Budweiser’s BUDX Miami at night on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

You have game

Danielle Herrington. Jasmine Tookes and Jasmine Sanders celebrated the TAO Group and David Grutman Big Game Weekend at Story Presented by Element Electronics in Miami on Saturday, February 1st.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

Queen of night life

Paris Hilton returned to WALL at W South Beach, Miami on Friday, January 31, to play a special two-hour Super Bowl Weekend DJ set in front of a full audience.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/mister_e

Happy 100th NFL!

An airplane flew high over Miami South Beach and carried a multicolored $ 100 bill labeled “HAPPY 100TH NFL – @Mister_E” through the air. The 100-foot heavenly message advertised an artist’s Instagram account named by Mr. E, whose elaborately designed Benjamin bill with the title “Benny Jr.” is extremely popular with celebrities and collectors.

Credit: Brian Lincoln

Good times!

Gil Phipps, Vice President Our Brands at Kroger; Mimi Kim, Co-founder of ChefDance; and Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.

Credit: MEGA

Madame funny face

Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA

BAFTAs

BAFTA winners Renée Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Speak at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2nd, 2020 in London.

Photo credit: Larry W. Smith / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Super smooth

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the National Football League Super Bowl LIV halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

