Here’s who we’ve discovered in the past 24 hours

February 8, 2020 at 8:10 am
Photo credit: Larry W. Smith / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
celebrity
February 8, 2020 at 8:10 am
Photo credit: Photo by Alex J. Berliner / ABImages
Party on!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Heineken-sponsored CAA pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on February 7, 2020.
Photo credit: Justin Bishop
Heineken at the Sunset Tower
Tracee Ellis Ross and Marisa Tomei Attend the UTA Pre-Oscar Party with Heineken at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on February 7, 2020.
Photo credit: Lexie Moreland / WWD / Shutterstock
Fendi nights
zendaya Fendi presented Solar Dream, the spring / summer 2020 collection for men and women, in its boutique on Madison Avenue Fendi. Celebrities and friends of the Maison were present on Wednesday February 5th.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Time to screw
Usain Bolt brought BOLT24, a drink from Gatorade, to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV on Saturday, February 1st.
Photo credit: Courtesy of ZENB
To be fabulously fit
Brooke Burke accompanied ZENB at the Fit Expo in Los Angeles to promote the brand’s new vegetable snacks. The actress, the model and the dancer shared the vegetable snacks with the participants and took photos with the fans at the stand.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Snack time
Candace Cameron Bure On Thursday, January 30th, StarKist Bold Thai Chili-style tuna creations will be strengthened with their favorite snack behind the scenes in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Tony Tran
These moms
Tori spelling and pregnant self-care expert / model Rachel McCord On Friday, February 7th, he met four friends in the Mama Rabbit Bar in Park MGM in Las Vegas. While Mother McCord drank light snacks from Oaxaca, Spelling Rosé and others enjoyed a selection from the country’s largest tequila collection and mezcal.
Credit: Arpit Mehta
Mothers on a mission
Warrior Moms Unite for LAMO and cancer prevention! Stunning mother, the founder of The McCord List Rachel McCordNetflix joined ‘Weed The People’ stars Tracy Ryan and her daughter Sophie at the LAMO booth on the FN platform in Las Vegas – LAMO creates a unique shoe for Sophie to support Saving Sophie and Cannakids.
Credit: Arpit Mehta
Raise a glass
Brit Star and Vegas headliner Matt Goss Celebrated with Hollywood publicist Christine Peake at her birthday party in the private residence of the renowned British painter Roni Stretch and his wife Claritza in Las Vegas- Sponsored by Bella Vita Italian Restaurant and ONEHOPE wines.
Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for Manhattan Magazine
Send soiree
actor Jamie Foxx and Avi Hiaeve participated in Avi & Co. and Manhattan Magazine’s Rare Gemstone Celebration in New York on February 5, 2020.
Photo credit: MOVI Inc.
opening night
Teri Hatcher and Marcell from Berlin attended the opening of MARCELL VON BERLIN in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4.
Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / Worldredeye.com
Big Game Night
Rae Sremmurd performed at the Rockwell Nightclub’s Big Game Weekend Party in Miami Beach on Saturday, February 1st.
Photo credit: Daniel Zuliani / Alchemy
Party like in 1942
DJ Ruckus enjoyed Don Julio in 1942 as a DJ with Bruce Beal and Wayne Boich’s This is Miami Party on Friday, January 31st.
Photo credit: Chris Carter / Villa One Tequila
It’s easy
John Varvatos (Famous co-founder of Villa One Tequila alongside Nick Jonas) caught up G-Eazy at Rao’s by the Beach, a pop-up version of the legendary New York restaurant, before the Big Game in Miami.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Ready to go
DJ Khaled Before his appearance at the EA SPORTS BOWL in Miami on Thursday, January 30th, he smiled on the red carpet.
Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com
Become hooligan
Kyle and Samantha Busch celebrated at the launch of Rowdy Energy Drinks at the Maxim Big Game Experience in Miami. Rowdy is an energetic drink with improved hydration that keeps you focused and motivated throughout the day.
Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com
What a couple
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry participated in Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami, which was presented by Can-Am at SLS South Beach.
Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com
Brisk duo
Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled participated in Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami, which was presented by Can-Am at SLS South Beach.
Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com
time to play
French Montana participated in Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami, which was presented by Can-Am at SLS South Beach.
Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / Worldredeye.com
Gameday
50 cents performed at Rockwell’s Big Game Weekend Party in Miami Beach on February 2, 2020.
Photo credit: Tasia Wells / Getty Images for ECOLUXE
Live the luxurious life
Modern family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita On Saturday, January 25th, Debbie Durkin smiled in the EcoLuxe Lounge, which was sponsored by Modere, Lehi Mills and Chef Bryan Woolley.
Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com
Time for party
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes On February 3rd, teammates such as Cam Erving, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman Jr. (not pictured) celebrated the big win for the Kansas City Chiefs at LIV.
Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com
ready to rumble
In high strappy sandals and a skin-tight red mini dress made of snake leather, Cardi B climbed onto the DJ booth with my husband offset and started the Big Game Weekend on Thursday, January 30th at the LIV in Miami.
Photo credit: Michael Simon
Snickers Satisfied
Aaron Donald and “Hollywood” Brown helped the SNICKERS mission to repair the world in Miami.
Photo credit: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Snack Time!
Result! Rachel Lindsay was one of the VIPs who caught Chicken McGriddles with Post Malone at Bootsy Bellows’ Pre-Game Day celebration.
Photo credit: Manny Hernandez
Brunch and hennessy
Evan Ross visits Hennessy’s Big Game Brunch at Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami.
Photo credit: World Red Eye
Super Bowl Party weekend
Jonathan Cheban’s “Food God” attends Sports Illustrated “The Party” at the legendary Fontainebleau in Miami, FL.
Credit: @adiadinayev
Meet and Greet Cardi
Cardi B will perform at E11EVEN MIAMI on Saturday February 1st, 2020.
Photo credit: Shaqs Fun House
Live performance
Swisher Sweets’ artist DaBaby performs with Shaq at Shaqs Fun House Miami.
Photo credit: ALIVE
Gronked!
Rob Gronowski at Gronk Beach Miami during the 2020 big game weekend.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Dance break
Channel Tres will perform at Budweiser’s BUDX Miami at night on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Photo credit: Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com
You have game
Danielle Herrington. Jasmine Tookes and Jasmine Sanders celebrated the TAO Group and David Grutman Big Game Weekend at Story Presented by Element Electronics in Miami on Saturday, February 1st.
Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com
Queen of night life
Paris Hilton returned to WALL at W South Beach, Miami on Friday, January 31, to play a special two-hour Super Bowl Weekend DJ set in front of a full audience.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/mister_e
Happy 100th NFL!
An airplane flew high over Miami South Beach and carried a multicolored $ 100 bill labeled “HAPPY 100TH NFL – @Mister_E” through the air. The 100-foot heavenly message advertised an artist’s Instagram account named by Mr. E, whose elaborately designed Benjamin bill with the title “Benny Jr.” is extremely popular with celebrities and collectors.
Credit: Brian Lincoln
Good times!
Gil Phipps, Vice President Our Brands at Kroger; Mimi Kim, Co-founder of ChefDance; and Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.
Credit: MEGA
Madame funny face
Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA
BAFTAs
BAFTA winners Renée Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Speak at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2nd, 2020 in London.
Photo credit: Larry W. Smith / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Super smooth
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the National Football League Super Bowl LIV halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
