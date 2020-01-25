Here's what happens when Israel annexes the West Bank and lets the Palestinians vote - Israel News

advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks a lot these days about annexing the West Bank or at least parts of it. He became braver and talked more and more about applying Israeli sovereignty to all settlements there, no matter how small or isolated.

He still has a plan to bring the entire territory – with its estimated 2.5 million Palestinian residents – under Israeli rule. But there are many in his own Likud party and among his coalition partners who support the idea. (Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz also spoke this week about annexing the Jordan Valley.)

Perhaps more surprisingly, the number of Palestinians is growing. In their view, if a state emerges between the Jordan and the Mediterranean, Israel will only have the choice of granting them the right to vote. Given their number, they understand that once they receive such rights, they will gain enormous political power – which may explain why the Israeli governments have so far avoided annexation.

Two states, one state or something completely different: the solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict explained

There are many pro-annexationists of the Israeli right who have no problem with the idea of ​​granting citizenship and voting rights to West Bank Palestinians. They claim that the estimates of the Palestinian population there are greatly exaggerated and there is therefore no reason to fear that a Jewish majority will soon be lost.

They also believe that few Palestinians will exercise their right to receive citizenship. Other, more radical, right-wing Israelis that support a binational model would deny Palestinians the right to vote in the Israeli elections and give them the choice to commit to the state or leave.

Recent polls published by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research show that the one-state solution becomes more important as Palestinian support for a two-state solution to the conflict wanes.

The latest poll, conducted last September, found that 56 percent of Palestinians surveyed were against the two-state solution, which calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but almost a third are in favor of establishing a binational state for Palestinians and Israelis. Support for the one-state option was particularly high among younger Palestinians. (Support for the two-state solution among Israelis has also declined, although a large number of Israelis still favor this option over others.)

A Palestinian woman cast her vote in the 2006 Palestinian elections in Eyal Warshavsky / BauBau in a polling station in the village of Azaria in the West Bank

What would the Knesset look like if Israel annexed the entire West Bank and Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were given the right to vote? (Although Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, its Palestinian residents must apply for Israeli citizenship and have no right to vote in national elections.) The Arab majority joint list won 13 of a total of 120 seats in the Knesset. in which about 82 percent of Israel’s Arab citizens voted for this alliance from four different parties.

When calculating the number of seats, the Common List – or other Arab party configuration – would win if Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were allowed to vote in Israel. This strongly depends on the basic assumptions made. For example, what percentage of Palestinians of voting age would actually exercise their right to vote? Would there still be only one Arabic list or several different parties? What percentage of new votes would go to Arab parties or Arab majority parties? Given this new electoral reality, would Jewish Israelis vote differently?

This exercise examines two possible scenarios: one in which only 40 percent of eligible Palestinian voters from the West Bank and East Jerusalem exercise their right to vote; and a second in which 60 percent (similar to the Israeli Arabs in the September general election).

PCPSR director Khalil Shikaki describes a 40 percent attendance rate as “appropriate,” but says it could increase significantly if the Palestinian leaders worked hard to vote. Aziz Abu Sarah, a prominent Palestinian peace activist and social entrepreneur who divides his time between East Jerusalem and the United States, believes that voter turnout in a first election of this kind would be relatively low, as many Palestinian hardliners continue to oppose cooperation with the United States would pronounce state and its Jewish institutions. However, he predicts that this opposition will fade over time.

Abu Sarah was the first Palestinian to consider running for the Mayor of Jerusalem. He announced his candidacy in September 2018, shortly before the last local elections, but withdrew his offer a few weeks later after encountering opposition both within his own Palestinian community and due to various legal obstacles in Israel.

For this exercise, we assume that there are 1,650,000 Palestinians eligible to vote in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (based on Shikaki’s 2018 population estimates). We will also assume that all Israelis who voted in the September 17 elections will re-vote and vote exactly as they did then. A few weeks ago, Labor Gesher and the Democratic Union announced a merger. For this exercise, we assume that all Israelis who voted for one of these two boards in the September elections will vote for the new Labor Gesher Meretz ticket.

It would be “reasonable,” Shikaki says, to assume that 95 percent of the new West Bank and East Jerusalem voters would vote for the Arab majority or Arab lists (much higher than the rate among Israeli Arab citizens in the last election). , For simplicity and fairness, we assume that the remaining 5 percent of the Palestinian vote is divided equally among the Jewish parties.

We will also assume that in the scenario with higher voter turnout, more votes will be wasted, since in this case it is more likely that more Arab parties will line up and some will not exceed the electoral threshold (at least 3.25 percent of the votes cast).

Finally, we assume that there are no agreements on multiple votes between the different parties and that the percentage of votes excluded is the same as in September.

First scenario: 40% Palestinian participation

If 40 percent of the eligible Palestinians from the West Bank and East Jerusalem voted, Kahol Lavan would remain the largest party, followed by Likud, followed by the Joint List or another block of Arab parties. The allocation of seats among them would change dramatically.

What if Israel gave the Palestinians the voice? Two scenarios.

Today Kahol Lavan has 33 seats, Likud 32 and the Joint List 13. Including West Bank and East Jerusalem Palestinians in the electoral pool, Kahol Lavan would slide to 29 seats and Likud to 28, while the Joint List (or another block) of Arab parties) would more than double its representation in the Knesset to 27 seats. With one exception, the other parties would each lose one seat: since Labor Gesher and the Democratic Union merged, it would lose two.

As for the blocs, Likud and his natural right-wing and religious partners would fall from 55 to 48 seats and, with the help of another seven seats from Yisrael Beiteinu – the party led by Avigdor – would not be able to form a government, Lieberman, in the last two elections sat on the fence. Kahol Lavan would not have the ability to form a government unless it was ready to partner with the Arab parties.

The center-left bloc (without Arab parties) would decrease from 44 to 38 seats. But along with 27 Arabic seats, Kahol Lavan could easily make up a majority of 65 seats without the help of Lieberman. That was not possible after the last election: even if Kahol Lavan had been willing to include the Common List in her center-left coalition, she would still have missed the majority.

Second scenario: 60% Palestinian participation

If 60 percent of the eligible Palestinian voters from the West Bank and East Jerusalem voted, the result would change dramatically: in this case, the Arab list or party block with 32 seats would be the largest in the Knesset – more than a quarter the total. Next up are Kahol Lavan with 27 seats and Likud with 26 seats. In this scenario, Shas and the merged Labor Gesher Meretz ticket would lose two of the seats they have today, while the other parties would all lose one seat.

The right / religious block would fall to 45 seats (10 less than now) and the left block to 36 seats (eight less than now).

As soon as the basic assumptions have changed, the distribution of votes can of course vary considerably. Michael Milshtein is the head of the Palestinian Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East and African Studies at Tel Aviv University. For example, he would not automatically assume that the vast majority of Palestinians would vote for Arab parties.

“If the Zionist parties have common sense to put Arab candidates at the top of their ranks – ideally Muslim Arabs – it could mean a change,” said Milshtein. “Many Arab citizens of Israel don’t feel like they have someone to vote for, and that could make a big difference to them.”

If Palestinians are allowed to vote, Shikaki believes that this could finally pave the way for the creation of a proper Jewish-Arab party. “This is not a fantasy at all,” he says. “I would say it is an unambiguous possibility, and this common Arab-Jewish list could get the highest percentage of Arab votes.”

Whether the Palestinian leadership encourages people to go out and vote will also prove critical in the possible turnout, said Abu Sarah. “It would be stupid if it wasn’t,” he says.

Another factor that could dramatically increase voter turnout is the establishment of Arab parties that cross the Green Line (Israel’s borders before 1967). “In that case, you would have people from Israel who already know how to run campaigns and how to persuade people to vote,” he says.

Abu Sarah is a big fan of the annexation plan. “I’m all for it,” he says, “and I know that there are many young Palestinians who think the same way I do.”

