Ultimately, every time an actor steps on stage or in front of a camera, he hopes to connect with the audience. If they do, it can be magical – but there is also a risk that this connection is so strong that the audience will only see it as this character. This is especially true for Classic TV, where there are so many examples, from George Reeves as Superman to Barbara Eden as Jeannie, Henry Winkler as Fonzie, Adam West as Batman and of course Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster.

There are usually phases that range from flattery to shock, frustration and anger to acceptance or resignation and resentment. Fred Gwynne unfortunately fell into the latter category. Given the success of his Sitcom Car 54 from 1961 to 1963, Where Are You? – and his varied roles on stage before – he seemed ready for a variety of roles, but Herman did him (or at least his career) in. Although he wasn’t getting rich from the show, he made money on it.

“I worked for Universal under a minimum rest deal,” he said. “That said, I was paid for the first few years of the reps, but that’s all. I didn’t make money with leftovers, but I invested a lot in Xerox when I did the show, and I was out at the right time after several stock splits out of the market. That way the Munsters made me enough money to survive, which made it an interesting ball game. With the money I can go on with whatever I want.

Pursuing and achieving are two very different things he would find out because it was a dilemma that he had to deal with for much of his career.

