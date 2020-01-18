advertisement

A successful classic TV show is often a double-edged sword that, on the one hand, secures you a place in the heart of generations of television viewers and, on the other hand, means that people do not recognize the many other things that an actor may have achieved or his life , Examples are Vivian Vance from I Love Lucy, Maureen McCormick by The Brady Bunch and William Shatner from Star Trek. And then there’s Agnes Moorehead – Endora on Bewitched – who has had a long career in radio, film, stage and television long before she was cast as Elizabeth Montgomery’s mother in this series.

Charles Tranberg, Author of the biography I Love the Illusion: The Life and Career of Agnes Moorehead, reports that although Agnes initially hesitated to join Bewitched, she loved playing Endora. “It has improved their careers,” he explains. “If she hadn’t done” Bewitched, “she would still have been a respected character actress, but with a popular series like this, she could achieve something she always wanted: a real star and a well-known name. She got eight A steady and fairly lucrative income for years that she could supplement with other projects. She may have complained about the hardships of a series, but in the end she loved it and what it did for her career. “

Mark Dawidziak“As much as she had fun at Bewitched as Endora, her identification with this role has often obscured the versatility of her work as an artist. It’s also a bit ironic since her early film roles, from the distant mother in Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane to the villain who annoyed Humphrey Bogart in Dark Passage, typed her as cold, forbidding women. In love with a witch, let her play it in a broad comic book style to laugh. Between these extremes, however, was a deceptively versatile and enduring talent. Her radio work alone speaks for it, from her work in Welles’ corporation for The Mercury Theater on the Air to her groundbreaking Suspense appearance in the original production of “Sorry, Wrong Number”.

“If you want to know how great talent we are talking about,” he says, “think of the Shaws Don Juan tours of hell in the 1950s that she went from head to toe with Charles Laughton, so to speak. Charles Boyer and Cedric Hardwicke, and it was pretty much only the four who sat on wooden stools and hypnotized the audience. “More than Endora” would be the subject of any discussion about Moorehead’s career, and their appearance in “Twilight Zone” in “The Invaders “is impressive evidence of this. She never smiles. She never speaks a word. And look at the levels that bring her to this achievement. We feel isolation, fear, confusion, fear, anger and Determination, and they knew that Agnes Moorehead could do it, could do all of that, and more, and one of those actors was never meant to be in the top tier of top payrolls, but he was that class e that others recognized as actors. ‘

