Question: I met a person through a marriage site in Dubai and we were in a relationship. He went through a difficult phase and I offered him financial help. Now I’ve found out that he cheated on me and I want my money back. The man refused to return the amount I gave him. Is there a legal process to get my money back from the person?

You didn’t mention the amount of money you gave to the individual. So if you have evidence to back up your claim, you can file a civil lawsuit against the person at the Dubai Court Center for Amicable Dispute Resolution (the “Center”) if the amount you loaned is less than Dh50,000. The center is a reconciliation department of Dubai Courts that deals with claims below 50,000 Dh.

You must provide the center with your and the details of the borrower along with the details of the case and supporting documents, e.g. For example, documentation of the loan or loan, any messages or emails related to the loan or loan that support your claim. Your petition should include the relevant details and documents listed in Article 42 of 1992 Federal Law No. (11) on UAE Civil Procedure Law.

“Article 42:

1-Legal disputes are to be submitted to the court at the request of the plaintiffs by submitting the application to the office or by creating electronic records of such legal disputes.

2-The application must contain the following information:

a-name, title, ID number (if available), profession or job, residence, place of work, telephone number as well as name, title, profession or job of the representative, residence, domicile, postal address, fax number or email address of the plaintiff’s address , If the plaintiff is not resident in the state, he chooses one.

b-Name, title, ID number (if available), profession or job, residence or chosen residence, domicile, job, telephone number of the defendant as well as name, title, job or job of his representative, domicile and job, if he works for others , However, if neither the defendant nor his representative has a known place of residence or work place, the last place of residence, place of residence or place of work and the postal address, fax number or email address thereof must be stated.

c-The subject of the lawsuit, motions and reasons for this.

d date of filing of the lawsuit with the office.

e- The court where the lawsuit is filed.

Signature of the plaintiff or his representative. “

You can contact the center for more information about your case.

You can also file a police complaint against the person who hasn’t returned the money they borrowed. This is in accordance with article 404 of the Federal Law No. 3 of 1987 on the issuance of the penal code, which states: “Anyone who misappropriates, uses or wastes banknotes or other moveable objects in order to impair the interests of the rights of debtors become owners, if handed over to him as a deposit, rent, pledge, user loan or replacement, punished with a prison sentence or a fine.

When this provision is applied, the jointly owned partner and the property of the owner, as well as anyone who receives something that can be used in a certain way for the benefit of his owner or for the benefit of another, are considered as intermediaries. “

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is admitted to the bar in Dubai, the UK and India. All details about his company can be found at: www.amalawyers.com. Readers can email their questions to [email protected] or Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

