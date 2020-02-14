The US dollar has just spent another week flexing its muscles. While this has not done much to hamper the upward momentum for the stock market, it should not be forgotten that large movements of the word’s reserve currency can make waves across the global financial markets.

Or, as Martin Enlund, global chief FX strategist at Nordea, put it in a Friday research report: “If the dollar moves, things will break. And when things break, the dollar moves. “

A measure of currency against a basket of six main competitors rose 0.4% this week, trading near 99.074 on Friday, the highest since early October. Most of the dollar’s strength came against the euro

The company fell nearly 1% this week to its lowest level since April 2017 and changed hands late Friday at $ 1.0843.

Enlund found the real and trade-weighted dollar was only 1.6% below its last high since January 2017.

A strong dollar can be a headwind for US exporters and multinational companies by reducing their competitiveness against foreign competitors. It can also slow growth in the rest of the world, Enlund noted.

For example, companies with many dollar-denominated loans may see their balance sheets deteriorate as the dollar increases, which has a negative impact on corporate investment. He said the recent strength of the US currency implied a decline in a large measure of the global money supply (in dollars) to its lowest level since December.

“Historically, it is not uncommon for crises to occur when the USD (US dollar) rises. However, it should be noted that the USD also rises due to crises,” wrote Enlund.

Uncertainty about the scale and impact of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that occurred in Wuhan, China in late 2019, has occasionally led to stock sales and other perceived risky assets, while at the same time traditional ports such as gold and core government bonds.

However, the appetite of investors for high-risk assets has largely been preserved. The key US benchmarks hit another record round this week before losing ground over a three-day weekend. The S & P 500

was on its way to a 1.4% weekly rise during the Dow Jones Industrial Average

remained 0.9% higher for the week.

“The dollar trends are worth seeing no matter what asset class you focus on,” said Enlund. “At the moment, we suspect that we need more dollar strength so that the USD significantly reduces risk appetite.”