Here's a goose that plays with Disturbed's disease - Kerrang!

advertisement

It is another day of internet craziness. If you are an avid Twitter user and follow people with a preference for musical water birds, you may have been the video of a goose drumming with its feet. If that is not the case, then the internet is frankly wasted on you. Put down LinkedIn and see his little orange feet bashen for 17 seconds.

But with this is the internet – a virtual hive of buzzing creativity and ridiculous ideas (along with an immortal love for nu-metal) – the video of the drumming goose doesn’t stop there.

Twitter user Murray Lewis has turned our feathered friend into a tub-dumping titan, bringing the intro of the upset millennium-stunner Down With The Sickness to a successful conclusion.

advertisement

“GET STARTED AND ENJOY WITH THE DISEASE,” Murray tweeted the video that has been viewed more than 11,000 times so far. Which in our opinion is not enough.

Have a look below for yourself.

advertisement